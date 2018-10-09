Anupam Kher, Sonali Bendre pose for a powerful photo, he praises her courage and fearlessness. See pics

Sonali Bendre, who revealed to the world that she has cancer and will be undergoing treatment in the US, has been putting a brave fight against the dreaded disease for a past couple of months. While she periodically puts up posts of herself and of her friends visiting her in New York, Anupam Kher has shared some pictures with the couple. The veteran actor spent an evening with Sonali and her husband Goldie Behl (and a friend or family member called Rupa) in New York.

Sharing the pictures, Anupam wrote: “’The elegance under pressure is the result of fearlessness.’ It was so wonderful & refreshing to have dinner with the most beautiful, inspirational & courageous @iamsonalibendre along with the compassionate @GOLDIEBEHL & ever smiling Rupa. #DeliciousFood #RichConversations #NYC.”

"The elegance under pressure is the result of fearlessness." It was so wonderful & refreshing to have dinner with the most beautiful, inspirational & courageous @iamsonalibendre along with the compassionate @GOLDIEBEHL & ever smiling Rupa. #DeliciousFood #RichConversations #NYC pic.twitter.com/9Wv8sfuHAx — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 9, 2018

In the three pictures shared by the actor on Twitter, in two he matches Sonali’s get-up. In one, both show off their bald heads while in another both can be seen wearing black caps. In the third, all four of them fill the frame with smiles and warmth.

It may be recalled that on Monday, Rishi Kapoor, who is also in the US for medical treatment, shared a video clip where Anupam and he can be seen walking down a New York street.

In July this year, Sonali shared with her fans that she has been diagnosed with “a high grade cancer that has metastised”. Since then, she has been posting pictures of herself as her treatment got going -- about cutting her hair, going bold, about posing with her closest pals like Gayatri Joshi Oberoi and Sussanne Khan, paying her a visit, etc.

On going bald, she had written: “If I’m in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you. So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 13:21 IST