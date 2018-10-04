Sonali Bendre’s empowering message will prepare you for the world. Watch video

Sonali Bendre has sent an emotional message to the contestants of India’s Best Dramebaaz, an acting reality show that she used to judge before she was diagnosed with ‘high grade cancer’. Sonali, who is currently undergoing treatment in the US, said in the video message that it is more important to participate than to win.

She says that true winners are the ones who participate and take risks. One shouldn’t get bogged down by the pressure of winning or losing and enjoy the process. The contestants have all been chosen from across the length and breadth of India, which makes them all winners, Sonali says in the video.

The actor, who has been keeping her chin up via several social media posts, says in the video that she misses the contestants and wishes she were there to cheer them on.

She was recently paid a visit by actor Anupam Kher, who was in town for his new show, New Amsterdam. “Sonali is a courageous and brave person. By brave, I do not mean strong in terms of physical strength. How you deal with life in difficult situation determines your true strength and the way Sonali is fighting is highly applaudable,” Anupam told IANS over phone from New York.

The actor, who is wearing a scarf and hat over her shaved head in the video, wrote in a recent post that she is apprehensive about wanting to look good during these difficult times. “Vanity is my favourite sin,” Sonali began her post by quoting Al Pacino. “Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony), but who doesn’t like looking good?” she continued. “The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us... A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It’s important to do what makes you happy, even if it’s something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels.... All that white noise doesn’t make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what’s right or wrong for you.”

Her husband, Goldie Behl, recently wrote on Twitter, “Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali. She is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively.”

