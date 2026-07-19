‘No one is going to be with you’: Woman explains why being unplaced in college can feel isolating

A woman’s candid message to college students about placements and career preparation has sparked a discussion on social media. In a video shared on Instagram, content creator Kritika Singh spoke about the difficult reality students may face if they reach their final year without securing a job. A woman urged college students to build skills early instead of waiting until the final year. (Instagram/kritikasscorner)

Her message focused on the importance of preparing early, building relevant skills and not relying entirely on friends for emotional support during the placement season.

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‘Everyone will be dealing with their own struggles’ Singh began by acknowledging that her words might be uncomfortable for some students to hear.

“I am really sorry if this makes you uncomfortable, because what I am about to say may be difficult to hear, but it needs to be said. If you remain unplaced during the final year of college, trust me, no one will truly be able to stay by your side all the time. Everyone will be dealing with their own struggles,” she said.

She explained that even close friends may not always be available once they secure jobs and become occupied with their own professional responsibilities.

“Even your closest friends may speak to you for an hour or two and try to support you, but eventually, they too will have to say, ‘I am really sorry. I understand what you are going through, but I have to be at the office tomorrow.’ That is the brutal reality, and perhaps this is the sign you need to start working harder from today. Okay, bye. See you,” she added.

‘Start now and learn that skill’ Sharing the clip, Singh wrote that while college should be about friendships, fun and creating memories, students must also spend time preparing for their careers.

“Some truths hurt… but they can also change your future. College feels like it’s all about friends, fun, and making memories. And it should be. But if you spend the first 3 years only enjoying and never building your skills, the final year can hit you really hard,” the caption read.

She further wrote, “Because when placements start, everyone gets busy fighting their own battles. Your friends will always care about you, but they’ll have interviews, joining dates, offices, and responsibilities too. No one can prepare for your future except you. Start now. Learn that skill. Your future self will thank you.”

Watch the clip here: