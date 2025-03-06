Blind IIM student struggles to find a job as MBA ends: ‘Feels like a cruel joke’

A blind student at the Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli (IIM Trichy) is struggling to land a job as his MBA journey draws to an end. Despite his qualifications, skills, and the prestigious IIM tag, Amey Tiwari remains unplaced. And, according to him, the reason is clear: it’s because he is blind. Amey Tiwari opened up about his futile job search in a powerful LinkedIn post.

In a powerful LinkedIn post shared on Wednesday, Tiwari opened up about his struggle to land a job. “I am exhausted. I did everything right. Yet, here I am—unplaced,” wrote the IIM student.

“My MBA at the Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli is ending. This should be a moment of achievement. Instead, it feels like a cruel joke,” he said

“I am blind”

Tiwari blamed his unemployment on the reluctance of major corporations to hire a visually impaired candidate. Voicing his frustration over the bias against blind candidates, he wrote that his unemployed status was not because of his lack of knowledge, skills, or drive.

“It’s because I am blind,” said Tiwari, who holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Delhi.

He said that companies are eager to celebrate “inclusivity” as a buzzword and hail differently-abled people as “inspirations”, but when it comes to actually hiring them, they are reluctant.

“Let’s be real—this world does not see professionals like me as equals. It celebrates us as ‘inspirations’ when convenient but hesitates when it’s time to hire,” wrote Tiwari. “Diversity? Inclusion? Accessibility? Nice words. But when action is needed, the silence is deafening.”

“I don’t need sympathy”

Amey Tiwari concluded his post by tagging dozens of companies that recruit from IIMs. He explained that he still had student loans to pay off and was therefore in desperate need of a job.

However, the IIM student added that he did not need sympathy or empty promises. “I need someone—anyone—to prove that inclusion is more than just corporate lip service,” he wrote.

“This isn’t just about me. This is about every skilled, hardworking professional with a disability who is forced to fight twice as hard just to be seen.

“Prove me wrong. Show me that inclusion isn’t just a feel-good slogan,” Tiwari concluded.

His post has gone viral with more than 2,000 reactions and dozens of comments. Many people in the comments section praised his courage in opening up about his struggles, while others offered possible job leads.