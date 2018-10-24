Alia Bhatt flashes the biggest smile with Rishi, Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor. See pics

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was seen flashing the biggest smiles on a dinner party with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, parents of her actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. All of them were spotted at a dinner party in New York.

A bunch of pictures featuring Alia with Ranbir and his family went viral online on Tuesday. All the stars are seen in dark outfits as they braved the New York chill for a night out together. A group photo shows Alia with Rishi, Neetu and Ranbir as they pose together for the camera.

More pictures from the night show Alia clinging onto Ranbir as they pose for a picture with Neetu. Another shows Alia and Ranbir getting cosy. Check them out:

Alia was in New York with Ranbir a while back with Rishi and Neetu. Rishi is receiving medical treatment in the city and enjoying a little down time with his family.

Ranbir first confirmed the relationship in an interview to GQ in May. “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit,” he said.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir also spoke about his feelings for Alia and said, “Honestly, I am not playing hide-and-seek. I am in a happy, positive and beautiful phase of my life. But you can talk about your personal life only to a degree. Otherwise, it becomes the forerunner of your life and your work takes a back seat. There is always excitement to know about someone’s personal life. But you want to give the relationship respect so that people don’t malign it in a gossipy way. It is something beautiful, sacred and really important to you, so you want to deal with it in a nice manner.”

Alia, who has usually refrained from talking about her relationship, let her guard down on Sunday’s premiere episode of Koffee With Karan. She revealed how it was not awkward to be friends with Ranbir’s ex Deepika Padukone, the nickname Ranbir has given her and how he had the dreamiest eyes ever.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

