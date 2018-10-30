Priyanka Chopra wore Tiffany’s jewellery worth whopping Rs 9.5 cr at bridal shower. See photos

Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower at Blue Box Cafe in Tiffany’s flagship New York City store was an exclusive affair, with only close friends and family making up the 100-strong guest list. Priyanka’s shimmery Marchesa dress is already attracting attention, but did you know that the actor wore jewellery worth a whopping $1 million at the party? That’s the equivalent of Rs 7.35 crore.

According to a People.com report, the “bride-to-be wore a wedding dress-like gown by Marchesa and over $1 million worth of Tiffany & Co. jewellery,” and this doesn’t include the Rs 2.1 crore engagement ring that her fiance Nick Jonas bought her. Nick had reportedly closed down Tiffany’s London story to select the ring in privacy. This brings the total worth of her jewellery to almost Rs 10 crore.

Priyanka debuted the ring in an Instagram post by actor Raveena Tandon. Speaking about her love for Tiffany’s, Priyanka told People, “I’ve always had a romantic fascination with Tiffany since I was a kid. It’s just so chic and classy and timeless. So somewhere I’d mentioned it to Nick that I wanted my ring to be a Tiffany ring and I think he remembered, and hence the ring and the relationship with Tiffany. It does play a very special role.”

The bridal shower was hosted by bridesmaids Anjula Acharia and Mubina Rattonsey, and saw Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra and future mother-in-law, Denise Jonas in attendance, as well as her Hollywood friends, Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong’o. According to a Vogue report, the guests were given goodie bags that included monogrammed passport cases, mini cakes shaped like the iconic Tiffany box, and champagne.

Priyanka Chopra poses for a selfie with Lupita Nyong’o.

Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower was hosted by bridesmaids Anjula Acharia and Mubina Rattonsey.

Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower was held at Tiffany’s flagship show.

Priyanka Chopra dances with mother Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra stunned in a Marchesa gown.

“Nick has been obsessed with Priyanka since they started dating,” a source told People. The couple is rumoured to be tying the knot on December 2 in Jodhpur.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 18:39 IST