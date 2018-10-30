Priyanka Chopra opens up on why she chose Nick Jonas as her life partner

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas romance and now imminent wedding made news across the world. While Nick spoke in length about what attracted him to Priyanka and what forms the bedrock of their bond, she has been more cautious while speaking about their relationship. Priyanka will be bringing the dating app to India soon.

“Truly this is what worked for me, he has to be someone who respects you. By that, I don’t mean makes coffee for you, not that. But someone who respects the hard work you put into your life,” the 36-year-old actor said at the Bumble India launch in New York City on Tuesday.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will reportedly get married in Jodhpur on December 2.

Priyanka went on to explain what she prizes above all else in a relationship: “Who respects that if his work is important, so is yours. Or if he makes choices that are important to him, so is your opinion. That’s respect, and that’s incredible to have.”

Along with respect, Priyanka went on to say that trust is of utmost importance. “Then everything is so easy because you give each other credit for your intelligence, you give each other the benefit of the doubt because you trust each other. There’s so much that comes out of that. I think don’t settle for less than that.”

Priyanka Chopra at her bridal shower.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding is expected to take place on December 2 in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur and the Quantico star recently celebrated her bridal shower in the presence of friends and family in New York. “This was not a conventional shower, it was a nightclub in Tiffany,” Priyanka opened up to PEOPLE, “There was so much dancing — like five hours of dancing. It was amazing!”

While Nick was absent from the celebration, the American singer showered love on the photos of the do shared by Priyanka. The bridal shower was hosted at Tiffany & Co Café in NYC; earlier Nick and Priyanka had the store closed down as they chose the perfect engagement ring.

