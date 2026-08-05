Fake docus to invite admission cancellation, legal action: CET Cell

Pune: Students submitting false, forged, incorrect or misleading documents during the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell’s ongoing Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for professional undergraduate and postgraduate courses for 2026-27 will face admission cancellation and legal action. Students submitting false, forged, incorrect or misleading documents during the Maharashtra State CET Cell’s CAP for professional courses will face admission cancellation and legal action. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In a directive issued to participating institutions on August 4, the CET Cell said admissions will be cancelled immediately if documents are found to be invalid during scrutiny or at any stage of verification. Legal action will follow as per applicable rules.

Students seeking admission under reservation categories, including Orphan, Defence, Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Minority quotas, have submitted supporting documents with their applications. Merit lists and seat allotments are being prepared based on these submissions.

The Cell said candidates found using invalid documents to claim reservation benefits will lose their admission and face legal proceedings.

Institutions have also been directed to verify original documents before confirming admissions. Those admitting students without proper verification may face action.

The CET Cell advised students and institutions to follow the prescribed verification process to ensure a transparent admission procedure.​