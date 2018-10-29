Nick Jonas’ mom Denise hugs Priyanka Chopra, her ‘daughter in love’. See pic

Priyanka Chopra’s future mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, Nick Jonas’ mother, has shared a cute picture of the two of them bonding over dinner. Denise captioned the picture with the hashtag, ‘daughter in love’.

In the picture, Denise and Priyanka can be seen hugging each other lovingly in New York City. Priyanka is currently rumoured to be planning her upcoming wedding with Nick Jonas, which is predicted to take place as early as December.

Denise and her husband, Kevin Jonas Sr, accompanied Nick to India recently to officialise his engagement to Priyanka in a traditional Indian ‘roka’ ceremony. Nick’s parents were photographed in traditional Indian attire on the occasion. In a video posted by Denise from the after party, she could be seen taking over the dance floor with Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra. “Thank you @madhumalati for being patient with my lack of dance skills! I miss you. #engagementparty,” she captioned the video in which the two are seen dancing to Sherry Mann’s hit Punjabi number 3 Peg.

Priyanka’s mother had told DNA that she’d insisted on meeting Nick’s family before the ‘roka’ and that they were ‘very nice people’.

Priyanka’s friends celebrated a special bridal shower for her on Sunday in NYC. The party was organised by Priyanka’s friends Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia with Hollywood celebs such as Kelly Ripa, Lupita Nyong’o and her future sister-in-law Danielle Jonas and her daughter Alena on the guest list.

Priyanka and Nick are expected to tie the knot in Jodhpur, where the two were spotted scouting for locations recently. Another celebrity couple, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, will also tie the knot in November, with a reception to be held three days before Priyanka and Nick’s wedding festivities are expected to begin. “Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, wants to have a traditional Indian wedding for her daughter. So, there will be a mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on November 30 and December 1. PC and Nick are planning to fly down their closest buddies for their big moment. They have locked two venues in Jodhpur for the three-day function,” a source told DNA.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 14:02 IST