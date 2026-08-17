80 years of the Radcliffe Line: India got freedom on Aug 15. Why was the border made public 2 days later?

An article titled “Dividing the Subcontinent: The Radcliffe Line and its Aftermath”, published by the British Online Archives, stated that in a 1971 interview with Kuldeep Nayar, Radcliffe described the time he had been given as “so short” and argued that “two to three years” would have been more realistic.

To avoid disputes and delays, the division was carried out in secret. The final awards were ready by August 12 but were not published until two days after Partition, on August 17. The entire boundary-making process was kept strictly secret to prevent local disputes and attempts to derail or interfere with the boundaries before they were finalised.

The border that separated India and Pakistan is known as the ‘Radcliffe Line’, dividing 175,000 square miles (450,000 sq km) of territory inhabited by 88 million people. The demarcation line was published only on August 17, 1947, two days after India and Pakistan officially celebrated their independence.

In July 1947, Cyril Radcliffe, a British lawyer, was given the responsibility of making an impartial decision on the partition of India. He had never travelled to India before and was given just five weeks to draw boundaries that would affect the lives of millions of people for generations.

Instead of releasing the boundaries as soon as they were ready, their implementation was rushed at the very last minute. Indian and Pakistani representatives were handed copies to study on August 16 at 5pm, giving them a mere two-hour window, before the award was officially made public on August 17.

By withholding the maps until after August 15, the departing British administration believed that they avoided having violent and volatile reactions to the new border overshadow the official transfer of power and independence celebrations. This left the immediate management of the resulting crisis entirely to the new governments.

In Joya Chatterji’s research paper, “The Fashioning of a Frontier: The Radcliffe Line and Bengal’s Border Landscape, 1947–52”, published in Modern Asian Studies, the partition of India is often historically portrayed as a “surgical operation” - a clean, clinical incision intended to solve a communal “disease”.

However, Chatterji challenges this metaphor, noting that it falsely portrays the British as detached surgeons and India as a passive, helpless object, rather than capturing the messy and deeply political reality of the Partition process.

After implementation

Once the border was announced, the new governments of India and Pakistan were left largely on their own to manage it. Viceroy Mountbatten quickly set up a Punjab Boundary Force to maintain peace around Lahore, but its 50,000 soldiers were vastly outnumbered, averaging fewer than one soldier per square mile, according to the book “The Proudest Day: India’s Long Road to Independence” by Anthony Read and David Fisher.

Also Read | ‘What have I done?’: When Jinnah confronted Partition’s horrors from the skies over Punjab

This made it impossible to secure cities or protect the hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing across the new frontiers, leading to widespread violence, particularly in rural areas.

Neither nation wanted to violate the boundary agreement or support cross-border rebellions, fearing international embarrassment that could invite British or United Nations intervention.

Ultimately, the hastily imposed division failed to secure peace, sparking immediate violence and setting the stage for decades of geopolitical conflict, including the wars of 1947, 1965 and 1971, as well as the 1999 Kargil conflict.

Impact on human Life

This widespread confusion—where ordinary people had no idea where the line would fall or refused to believe a border could divide them overnight—was captured in Imtiaz Ali's bollywood partition movie "Main Vaapas Aaunga", reflecting the real historical reality that millions were kept completely in the dark until the very last moment.

When the new borders were revealed, roughly 15 million Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs fled their homes, seeking safety across the frontier, according to Britannica. While some managed to travel by train or bus, most joined massive refugee columns stretching for miles on foot. These vulnerable groups and refugee trains became frequent targets of ambushes.

Amid the devastating exodus, up to two million people were killed in communal violence, although sparse records mean exact estimates remain widely debated, according to Britannica. The Sikh community, caught directly across the divided Punjab region, suffered some of the heaviest casualties relative to its population.