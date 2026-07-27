1.5 ton 5 star window AC: Discover reliable inverter models with lower power consumption and strong cooling
Compare 1.5 ton 5 star window ACs by cooling efficiency, power consumption, features and durability to choose a model that suits your home and budget.
Our Picks
Best overall
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallPanasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star, New star rated,Inverter Premium Window AC (Top Throw Airflow, 50°C Oper., Copper Cond., 8in1 Convertible, 4-Way, PM0.1 Filter, ECO Mode, Powerful Mode, CW-XU185CGT, White)View Details
₹40,990
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star, New Star Rated, Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2 Way Swing, Multi Sensors, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, WIA518LXU, White)View Details
₹39,465
Unlock Personalized
₹6,832x 6 months₹40,990
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star, New Star Rated, Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2 Way Swing, Multi Sensors, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, WIA518LXU, White)View Details
₹39,465
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star, New Star rated, Inverter Window AC (Copper, Turbo mode for Faster Cooling, Energy Saver Mode, Dry Function, Auto Timer and Dust Filter,New star Rating, Estra Gxi -CIW19SC5R36F0, White)View Details
₹38,655
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star, New star rated, Window Inverter AC (Copper, Filter Clean Indicator, RAW518HIEO, White)View Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read moreRead less
A 1.5 ton 5 star window AC is a practical choice for medium-sized rooms, offering strong cooling with lower electricity consumption than lower-rated models. Its single-unit design makes installation simpler and often more affordable than a split AC. Many latest models also include inverter technology, sleep mode and energy-saving features. However, window ACs can be noisier because the compressor is housed in the same unit. They also require a suitable window or wall opening, which may limit installation options. If energy efficiency, easy maintenance and reliable cooling matter most, a 1.5 ton 5 star window AC remains a dependable long-term investment.
BEST OVERALL
1. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star, New star rated,Inverter Premium Window AC (Top Throw Airflow, 50°C Oper., Copper Cond., 8in1 Convertible, 4-Way, PM0.1 Filter, ECO Mode, Powerful Mode, CW-XU185CGT, White)
The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC is designed for efficient cooling while helping reduce power consumption. Suitable for medium-sized rooms, it combines inverter technology with convertible cooling modes for flexible performance. Features such as top throw airflow, a copper condenser, PM0.1 filter and multiple operating modes enhance comfort and convenience. Its durable construction and reliable cooling performance make it a practical option for everyday home use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Energy-efficient cooling
Flexible cooling modes
Reason to avoid
Window installation required
Louder than split
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate efficient cooling, energy savings, simple controls and reliable performance for everyday summer comfort.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for efficient cooling, lower energy bills and versatile performance in medium-sized rooms.
2. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star, New Star Rated, Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2 Way Swing, Multi Sensors, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, WIA518LXU, White)
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The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC is built to deliver efficient cooling with improved energy savings. Designed for medium-sized rooms, it features inverter technology for consistent performance and lower power consumption. The copper condenser enhances durability, while multi sensors, self-diagnosis and blue fins support reliable operation. With two-way swing and dependable cooling, it is a practical choice for everyday comfort during hot weather.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Energy-efficient cooling
Durable copper condenser
Reason to avoid
Window installation needed
Two-way air swing
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise fast cooling, energy efficiency, reliable performance and easy installation for everyday home use.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for efficient cooling, dependable performance and lower electricity consumption throughout the summer season.
3. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star, New Star Rated, Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2 Way Swing, Multi Sensors, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, WIA518LXU, White)
The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms while helping reduce electricity consumption. Equipped with inverter technology and a copper condenser, it delivers reliable performance and long-lasting durability. Features such as two-way swing, multi sensors, blue fins and self-diagnosis enhance cooling efficiency and ease of maintenance. Its energy-efficient operation and practical design make it a dependable choice for everyday home cooling.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Energy-saving performance
Durable copper condenser
Reason to avoid
Window installation only
Louder than split
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate effective cooling, energy efficiency, sturdy build and dependable performance during peak summer months.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for efficient cooling, lower power consumption and reliable performance in medium-sized living spaces.
4. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star, New Star rated, Inverter Window AC (Copper, Turbo mode for Faster Cooling, Energy Saver Mode, Dry Function, Auto Timer and Dust Filter,New star Rating, Estra Gxi -CIW19SC5R36F0, White)
The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC is designed to provide efficient cooling with reduced energy consumption. Suitable for medium-sized rooms, it combines inverter technology with practical features for everyday comfort. Turbo mode delivers faster cooling, while the energy saver mode and dry function help improve efficiency. A copper condenser ensures durability, and the dust filter supports cleaner airflow, making it a reliable choice for regular home use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast Turbo cooling
Energy-saving operation
Reason to avoid
Window installation only
No smart connectivity
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate quick cooling, efficient performance, simple controls and reliable operation during hot summer days.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for powerful cooling, energy efficiency and dependable performance with practical everyday features.
5. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star, New star rated, Window Inverter AC (Copper, Filter Clean Indicator, RAW518HIEO, White)
The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC is designed to deliver efficient and reliable cooling for medium-sized rooms. Its inverter technology helps optimise energy consumption while maintaining consistent performance. The copper condenser enhances durability and supports long-term use, while the filter clean indicator reminds users when maintenance is needed. With its energy-efficient operation and practical features, this window AC is a dependable choice for everyday cooling needs.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Energy-efficient cooling
Durable copper condenser
Reason to avoid
Window installation only
Basic feature set
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate efficient cooling, reliable performance, easy maintenance and good value for everyday home use.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for dependable cooling, energy efficiency and simple maintenance throughout the summer season.
6. Voltas 185V Vertis Elite A 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC
The Voltas 185V Vertis Elite A 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC is built for efficient cooling with reduced energy consumption. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it features inverter technology for consistent performance and lower power usage. The copper coil improves durability, while the anti-dust filter with anti-microbial coating helps maintain cleaner airflow. Adjustable cooling modes, sleep mode and memory restart add convenience, making it a practical choice for everyday home cooling.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Energy-efficient cooling
Anti-microbial air filter
Reason to avoid
Window installation only
Louder than split
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise effective cooling, energy savings, reliable performance and easy operation for everyday home use.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for efficient cooling, cleaner airflow and dependable performance with practical everyday convenience.
7. Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2-in-1 Cooling Modes, Anti-Dust Filter, 2-Way Swing, Memory Restart, Sleep Mode (185INV ELITE, White)
The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC is designed to deliver efficient cooling with optimised energy consumption. Suitable for medium-sized rooms, it features inverter technology for consistent performance and lower electricity usage. The copper condenser enhances durability, while the anti-dust filter helps maintain cleaner airflow. With 2-in-1 cooling modes, two-way swing, sleep mode and memory restart, this AC offers a practical combination of comfort, convenience and reliable everyday performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Energy-efficient performance
Convenient cooling modes
Reason to avoid
Window installation only
Louder than split
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate fast cooling, energy efficiency, reliable performance and simple operation for everyday comfort.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for efficient cooling, lower electricity bills and dependable performance in medium-sized rooms.
Which is the best 1.5 ton 5 star window AC?
The best 1.5 ton 5 star window AC depends on your needs, but Carrier, Panasonic and Hitachi consistently deliver efficient, reliable cooling.
Which is the best Window inverter AC 1.5 ton 5 star?
The best 1.5 ton 5 star window inverter AC offers efficient cooling, lower energy consumption, reliable performance and long-term durability for homes.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing 1.5 ton 5 star window AC
Room size: A 1.5 ton AC is best suited for medium-sized rooms, typically around 150–180 sq. ft.
Energy efficiency: A 5 star rating helps reduce electricity consumption over long-term use.
Inverter technology: Inverter models adjust compressor speed for better efficiency and consistent cooling.
Cooling features: Look for turbo mode, convertible cooling and multiple fan speeds.
Noise level: Choose a model with quieter operation for bedrooms and study rooms.
Air filtration: Anti-dust and PM filters help improve indoor air quality.
Build quality: Copper condensers offer better durability and easier maintenance.
Warranty and service: Check brand support, warranty coverage and service availability before buying.
3 top features of 1.5 ton 5 star window ACs
|1.5 ton 5 star Window AC
|Core Material
|Voltage
|Annual Energy Consumption
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Premium Window AC
|Copper condenser
|230 V
|759.55 kWh
|Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC
|Copper condenser
|230 V
|748.93 kWh
|Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC
|Copper condenser
|230 V
|755.06 kWh
|Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC
|Copper condenser
|230 V
|761.08 kWh
|Voltas 185V Vertis Elite A 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC
|Copper coil
|230 V
|750.67 kWh
|Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (185INV ELITE)
|Copper condenser
|230 V
|750.67 kWh
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNivedita Mishra
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read More