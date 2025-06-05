5 reasons why window ACs still hold their ground

The split AC is the numero uno choice for all modern homes. It is easier to install, looks stylish and comes with modern tech and features. However, window ACs still offer a lot more advantages in terms of practicality, maintenance, and cooling. Here are a few reasons and points you may take into consideration and analyse why window ACs still hold relevance. Top reasons to choose a window AC over a split AC in 2025

Simpler Installation

Window ACs are incredibly easy to install. All you need is a window slot, and the unit fits right in without complex wiring or piping. There’s no need for extra wall drilling or a separate space for the outdoor unit, making them ideal for rental apartments and older homes.

Affordable Pricing

When it comes to cost, window ACs are more economical than split ACs. Not only is the unit itself cheaper, but the installation charges are also lower. This makes them a great choice for people on a budget or those who need air conditioning in multiple rooms.

Easy Maintenance

Because all the components are housed in a single box, window ACs are much easier to maintain. Technicians find it simpler to identify issues and carry out repairs. This translates into quicker service and lower maintenance costs in the long run.

Efficient Cooling

Window ACs are ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. They offer powerful cooling and quick temperature drop, especially in confined spaces like bedrooms, study rooms, or office cabins. For targeted cooling, they’re just as effective as split ACs.

Compact Design

Window ACs don’t require separate indoor and outdoor units, making them a space-saving choice for rooms with limited wall or floor area. Many models today also come with modern features like remote control, timers, and sleep modes, bridging the gap between old-school design and new-age needs.

While split ACs offer a stylish design and advanced features, window ACs still hold relevance due to their practical advantages such as cost-effectiveness, easier maintenance, and reliable cooling performance. For a lot of buyers, particularly in urban locations, they continue to be a smart and efficient choice.