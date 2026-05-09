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    Why frequent movers are ditching split AC units for old-school window ACs (Top recommendations inside)

    Stop overpaying for split AC relocations. Discover why most renters are returning to window ACs and how it offers a stress-free, budget-friendly cooling.

    Published on: May 09, 2026 1:03 PM IST
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    Our Picks

    Best 1.5 ton AC

    Highest discount

    Best 1 ton AC

    Best value for money

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Best 1.5 ton AC

    LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New Star Rated, DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Direction, HD Filter, Quick and Uniform Cooling, Smart Diagnosis, AW-Q18WUXA, White)View Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    Highest discount

    Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Top Throw Inverter Window AC, 2026 New Star Rated (6 in 1 Convertible, Cools Up To 54°C, Voice & WiFi Enabled, Opti Breeze, Super Silent, 4 Way Air Swing, White, GLW18V5AGTPR)View Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    Best 1 ton AC

    Voltas 1 Ton, 5 Star, Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode, 2023 Model, 125V Vertis Pearl, White)View Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    Best value for money

    Lloyd 2 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (GLW24C3YWSEA, 100% Copper, R32 Refrigerant, Turbo Cooling, Dust Filter, White)View Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New star rated, Window Inverter AC (Copper, Filter Clean Indicator, RAW318HIEO, White)View Details...

    ₹34,500

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    Check Offers
    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Moving house is stressful enough without realising your "sleek" split AC has become a 5,000 liability. After my third move in two years, I noticed that my "modern" split system wasn't a luxury but a financial anchor. Between chasing technicians to pump down gas and paying for extra copper piping at every new flat, the "one-time moving charges" were draining my savings.

    Best window ACs for people who shift frequently. (AI Generated)
    Best window ACs for people who shift frequently. (AI Generated)
    Aishwarya Faraswal
    By Aishwarya Faraswal

    Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

    Read moreRead less

    While everyone pushes split systems as the modern standard, savvy urban renters are quietly returning to the "old-school" window AC. It isn’t just about simplicity; it’s about tactical freedom. Today’s units have evolved beyond the rattling boxes of the past, now featuring smart inverter technology and DIY setups that let you pack up and cool down without waiting days for a service visit.

    If your life involves switching pin codes every few years, here is why ditching the split unit is the smartest investment you’ll make this season.

    Window AC vs. split AC in contrast

    FeatureSplit ACWindow AC
    MobilityHigh Effort: Requires professional uninstallation + re-installation.Zero Effort: Slide it out of the frame; pack it in the original box.
    Relocation Cost 4,500 – 7,000: Includes dismantling, new copper pipes, and gas top-ups. 0 – 1,000: Usually a DIY job; professional help is minimal.
    Wall DamageMajor: 3-inch hole for pipes + 4 holes for the outdoor stand.Minimal: Fits in existing window frames or simple wooden box.
    Gas Leakage RiskHigh: Every time joints are cut and re-brazed, leak risk increases.Low: Hermetically sealed unit; rarely needs gas work if handled well.
    Electricity (BEE)Slightly Better: Higher ISEER ratings (e.g., 5.0+).Catching Up: Inverter window ACs now offer 3.5+ ISEER ratings.
    Space RequirementNeeds a balcony/wall for ODU + indoor wall space.Needs a sturdy window or a wall-cut (Standard in most Indian flats).
    Best suited forModern homes, heavy daily usageRentals, budget buyers, small rooms

    5 reasons why a window AC is the perfect choice for frequent movers

    1. Easier and cheaper to relocate: Window ACs are simpler to uninstall, transport, and reinstall without expensive technician visits, gas refills, or copper pipe replacements.

    2. Better suited for rented apartments: Most rental homes already have window AC spaces, reducing wall drilling issues and avoiding security deposit disputes with landlords.

    3. Faster setup after shifting homes: Unlike split ACs, window ACs can usually start working within minutes once installed in a compatible window slot.

    4. Lower long-term maintenance and shifting costs: Frequent movers often spend more maintaining and reinstalling split ACs over time compared to self-contained window AC units.

    5. Modern inverter models are quieter and efficient: New-age window ACs now offer lower noise levels, smoother cooling, and energy efficiency much closer to split AC performance.

    Top factors to consider while buying a window AC in 2026

    If you want a unit that survives multiple moves and keeps your electricity bill low, here are the top 5 factors to consider.

    Inverter compressor priority: Modern inverter window units adjust their cooling speed rather than switching off completely. This eliminates that loud "thud" sound while saving you nearly 35% on monthly power bills compared to old fixed-speed models.

    Verify 2026 BEE Labels: Always check the validity dates on the star-rating sticker. An older "5-star" unit from 2024 is equivalent to a "3-star" in 2026, so look for a minimum ISEER of 3.5 to ensure true efficiency.

    Noise level (dB) check: Since the compressor sits inside your room, noise is the biggest dealbreaker. Ensure your model is rated below 48dB; premium 2026 units from brands like LG now operate at whisper-quiet levels for better sleep.

    100% Copper & anti-corrosion: Frequent moving exposes the unit to different air qualities and moisture. Insist on 100% copper coils with "Blue Fin" or "Black Ocean" coatings to prevent gas leaks and ensure the AC survives multiple transits.

    Stabiliser-free operation: Look for a unit with a wide voltage range (typically 145V–290V) to handle Indian grid fluctuations. This saves you the 2,500 cost of an external stabilizer and reduces the extra bulk you have to carry.

    Best window ACs to consider in 2026

    This LG 1.5 Ton Dual Inverter unit is a game-changer for renters who refuse to compromise on modern features. Its Dual Inverter Compressor ensures whisper-quiet cooling—rare for window units—while the 4-in-1 Convertible mode lets you adjust tonnage to save electricity when alone.

    With a massive 46% discount on Amazon Sale, bringing the price down to 37,499, it’s a premium steal that offers "plug-and-play" freedom without the split AC installation headache.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    1.5 Tons
    Energy Rating
    3 Star (ISEER 3.40)
    Cooling Power
    4.7 Kilowatts
    Condenser Type
    100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection
    Annual Energy
    1070.79 Units

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Dual Inverter technology ensures significantly lower noise levels

    ...

    The 4-way air swing provides uniform cooling across the room.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    At 3 stars, it is slightly less energy-efficient than 5-star models.

    ...

    The 77.9 cm depth makes it bulkier.

    Why buy this window AC?

    It offers split-like silent cooling and inverter savings in a DIY-friendly package, now at a massive 46% Amazon discount.

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciated the LG Dual Inverter Window AC for its efficient cooling performance and energy-saving inverter technology, calling it a good option for everyday use.

    HIGHEST DISCOUNT

    2. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Top Throw Inverter Window AC, 2026 New Star Rated (6 in 1 Convertible, Cools Up To 54°C, Voice & WiFi Enabled, Opti Breeze, Super Silent, 4 Way Air Swing, White, GLW18V5AGTPR)

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    our principles

    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    This Lloyd 2026 model is a renter's dream, combining high-end "Smart" features with the absolute simplicity of a window unit. Its WiFi and Voice control mean you can chill your room before reaching home, while the 6-in-1 convertible modes offer unmatched flexibility for varying Indian weather. Currently, it’s a steal at 36,980 (43% off) on Amazon, making it cheaper than many basic split ACs.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    1.5 Tons
    Energy Rating
    5 Star (2026 Rated)
    Cooling Power
    5.05 Kilowatts
    Connectivity
    WiFi & Voice Enabled
    Annual Energy
    1027.65 Units

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    The "Top Throw" design and 4-way swing ensure rapid, uniform cooling.

    ...

    High-ambient cooling technology keeps the unit performing efficiently

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    The 55 dB indoor noise level is slightly higher

    ...

    WiFi setup can occasionally be finicky depending on your home router's signal strength near the window.

    Why buy this window AC?

    It’s a future-ready, 5-star smart AC that cools at 54°C and moves with you—no technician required.

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praised the AC for its low noise operation, effective cooling performance, and feature-packed design. One customer especially highlighted that the AC runs with very minimal noise while delivering impressive cooling for everyday comfort.

    The Voltas Vertis Pearl is a specialised choice for solo renters or those in cozy studio apartments. Its Adjustable 2-in-1 cooling allows you to tweak the capacity based on the heat, ensuring you never overpay for electricity.

    Currently priced at 35,999 (23% off) on Amazon Summer Sale, this 5-star unit is a durable "set it and forget it" companion for frequent relocations.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    1 Ton
    Energy Rating
    5 Star (ISEER 3.51)
    Cooling Power
    1.06 Kilowatts
    Condenser Type
    100% Copper with Anti-Rust Coating
    Annual Energy
    672.39 Units (Approx based on ISEER)

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    The compact 1-ton size makes it exceptionally easy to handle and fit into smaller window frames.

    ...

    Features a "Filter Clean Indicator" and "Ice Wash" technology.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    1-ton capacity is strictly for small rooms (up to 110 sq. ft) and will struggle in larger living areas.

    ...

    The 56 dB noise level is noticeable.

    Why buy this window AC?

    It’s a compact, high-efficiency cooling solution with a 10-year compressor warranty, perfect for smaller rental rooms and budget-conscious movers.

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praised the AC for its powerful cooling, strong air throw, and near-silent operation, with one reviewer calling its performance “mind blowing.” Customers also felt it offers good value for money and appreciated the cooling efficiency of the inverter technology.

    This 2-ton Lloyd powerhouse is the ultimate solution for renters living in large living rooms or spacious 1BHKs. Finding a window AC with this much cooling capacity is rare, making it perfect for those who want "Split AC power" without the permanent installation hassles.

    Currently discounted by 35% at 38,999 on Amazon Sale 2026, it provides massive cooling coverage for the price of a mid-range 1.5-ton unit.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    2.0 Tons
    Energy Rating
    3 Star
    Cooling Power
    6.0 Kilowatts (24000 BTU)
    Condenser Type
    100% Copper
    Refrigerant
    R32 (Eco-Friendly)

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Superior 2-ton cooling capacity ensures even large master bedrooms or hall areas reach comfortable temperatures within minutes.

    ...

    Built-in "Auto Restart" and "Turbo Cooling" make it highly reliable for areas with frequent power cuts and extreme heat.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    At 50kg+ this is a very heavy unit that may require two people and a reinforced window frame to install.

    ...

    It might consume significantly more electricity than smaller inverter models if used 24/7.

    Why buy this window AC?

    It's the rare "Big Room" window AC that delivers massive 2-ton cooling power without the expensive split AC relocation costs.

    Hitachi is a favorite among those who value engineering precision and long-term durability. This 1.5-ton model features an "Xpandable" inverter that can boost cooling capacity during peak afternoon heat, making it perfect for top-floor rentals.

    Currently featured as a Great Summer Deal at 34,500 (23% off), it offers premium Japanese cooling technology at a price that beats many entry-level brands.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    1.5 Tons
    Energy Rating
    3 Star (ISEER 3.30)
    Cooling Power
    17,060 BTU
    Condenser Type
    100% Copper
    Annual Energy
    1172.92 Units

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    The "Filter Clean Indicator" ensures your unit stays efficient.

    ...

    Its 66cm depth is more compact than other inverter models.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    The ISEER of 3.30 means marginally higher electricity bills during heavy usage.

    ...

    At 54 dBA, the fan noise is present.

    Why buy this window AC?

    It provides expandable cooling and a 10-year compressor warranty, making it a reliable, long-term asset for any frequent mover.

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers describe the air conditioner as a reliable and value-for-money option from a trusted brand. Many customers appreciated its performance and cooling efficiency, though opinions on cooling were mixed, with some calling it excellent while others found it average.

    Blue Star is synonymous with heavy-duty cooling, and this 2-ton model is built for those who need to chill large Indian living rooms instantly. Its Humidity Control (Dry Mode) is a lifesaver during the sticky monsoon months, while the Hydrophilic Blue Fins ensure the coils don't corrode in coastal or polluted cities. Currently, it features a massive 47% discount on Amazon, bringing the price to 40,490.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    2.0 Tons
    Energy Rating
    3 Star (ISEER 3.18)
    Condenser Type
    100% Copper with Blue Fins
    Annual Energy
    1453.77 Units
    Weight
    59.5 kg

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    The Turbo Cool feature provides exceptionally fast pull-down cooling.

    ...

    Self-diagnosis technology helps you identify issues immediately.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    At nearly 60kg, it is one of the heaviest units on the list.

    ...

    The fixed-speed compressor is less energy-efficient.

    Why buy this window AC?

    It offers professional-grade, high-capacity cooling for large rooms at an unbeatable 47% discount—perfect for big rental spaces.

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers describe the air conditioner as a reliable and value-for-money option from a trusted brand. Noise levels also received varied feedback, as some users experienced quiet operation while a few reported noticeable noise.

    The 2026 usecase: Your questions answered

    Will a 1.5-ton Window AC be enough for a top-floor room?

    In India’s 45°C+ summers, a standard 1.5-ton unit often struggles on top floors due to direct roof heat. Experts suggest that if your room is directly under the terrace, you should effectively "oversize" your choice or ensure you buy a model with a High Ambient Cooling rating (up to 52°C)

    How much will my electricity bill increase with a 3-star vs 5-star?

    This is the most common concern. For an average usage of 8 hours a day, a 5-star inverter window AC can save you roughly 3,000 – 4,500 per season compared to a 3-star model. If you plan to stay in your current flat for more than two summers, the 5-star pays for itself.

    Is it true that Window ACs are harder to clean than Splits?

    Actually, it's the opposite! Window ACs are a single-block design, making them easier to service. You can slide the filter out for a weekly rinse yourself, and a professional "jet wash" is simpler because there's no risk of water dripping down your interior bedroom walls.

    Top 3 features of the best window ACs in 2026

    Window ACsCapacityCondenser TypeAnnual Energy Consumption
    LG 1.5 Ton Dual Inverter (AW-Q18WUXA)1.5 TonCopper with Ocean Black Protection1070.79 Units
    Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter (GLW18V5AGTPR)1.5 TonCopper with Blue Fins1027.65 Units
    Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter (Vertis Pearl)1 TonCopper with Anti-Rust Coating672.39 Units*
    Lloyd 2 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed (GLW24C3YWSEA)2 Ton100% CopperN/A (Fixed Speed)
    Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter (RAW318HIEO)1.5 Ton100% Copper Tubes1172.92 Units
    Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed (WFA324LN)2 TonCopper with Hydrophilic Blue Fins1453.77 Units

    The Research & Expertise

    I’ve been covering consumer technology and home appliances for several years and have closely tracked how air conditioners have evolved in Indian homes, from basic fixed-speed ACs to modern inverter models with AI cooling, smart connectivity, convertible modes, and energy-saving technologies.

    For this guide, I researched multiple window ACs and split ACs across different budgets, tonnage options, and feature categories from brands like LG, Samsung, Voltas, Daikin, Blue Star, Lloyd, Panasonic and more.

    I compared factors such as cooling performance, inverter compressor efficiency, noise levels, airflow throw, energy ratings, installation requirements, maintenance costs, smart features, and real-world usability in Indian weather conditions. I also analysed buyer reviews, long-term user feedback, and service experiences to understand durability, after-sales support, electricity consumption, and everyday practicality. Like all HT journalists, my recommendations and insights are based entirely on independent research, category expertise, and consumer relevance.

    Similar stories for you

    Amazon Summer Sale opens early for Prime members with deals on 1.5 ton split ACs from LG, Daikin and more

    Window AC
    Window ACs are generally better for renters because they are easier to relocate, reinstall and maintain when shifting homes frequently.
    A window AC should ideally be serviced before every summer season to maintain cooling efficiency, airflow quality and long-term performance.
    Window ACs can be slightly noisier because the compressor remains inside the same unit, unlike split ACs with outdoor compressors.
    Yes, window ACs work efficiently in small and medium-sized rooms by offering direct cooling and easier installation compared to split ACs.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Aishwarya Faraswal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Aishwarya Faraswal

      Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    News/Technology/Why Frequent Movers Are Ditching Split AC Units For Old-school Window ACs (Top Recommendations Inside)
    News/Technology/Why Frequent Movers Are Ditching Split AC Units For Old-school Window ACs (Top Recommendations Inside)
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