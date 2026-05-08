Amazon Summer Sale opens early for Prime members with deals on 1.5 ton split ACs from LG, Daikin and more

The race to book an air conditioner before temperatures hit their seasonal peak has already begun, and Amazon is giving Prime members an early advantage. The Amazon Summer Sale is now live in early access mode, bringing price drops on 1.5 ton split ACs from brands like LG, Daikin, Carrier, and more. For buyers waiting to upgrade before the real summer rush starts, this sale opens up an opportunity to compare premium and mid-range models while stocks and offers are still available. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 deals on AC (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

This year’s lineup includes ACs with inverter compressors, convertible cooling modes, AI-backed optimisation, faster cooling systems and improved energy efficiency for long daily usage. Along with direct discounts, the sale includes bank offers, exchange benefits and no-cost EMI options, making several premium ACs more accessible for home buyers planning a seasonal upgrade.

LG ACs at up to 50% discount on Amazon Summer Sale LG’s range of 1.5 ton split ACs during the Amazon Summer Sale includes models designed for medium-sized bedrooms, living rooms and compact office spaces. Buyers can find options with AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, Dual Inverter Compressors and HD filters aimed at improving cooling efficiency while helping reduce power consumption.

Several LG ACs also feature VIRAAT mode for faster cooling during extreme heat conditions and stabiliser-free operation for added protection during voltage fluctuations. With discounts reaching up to 50%, the sale currently includes both premium Wi-Fi-enabled models and comparatively affordable energy-efficient variants for different household requirements.