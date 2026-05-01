10 top energy-saving ACs with 5-star ratings, inverter technology, smart features for efficient cooling and lower bills
Discover 10 efficient ACs designed for lower power usage, featuring smart cooling, flexible modes and advanced compressors for consistent comfort and savings.
Our Picks
Best overall
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallDaikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 1.0, Apataito Filter, ATKM50UV16VA, White)View Details
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Cools Even at 52°C, Smart 4 Way Air Swing, Turbo Cool, Anti Corrosion Coating, 100% Copper, White, GLS18I5KWGGW)View Details
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star,Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, DigiQ Hepta Sensor, Dust Filter, Self Diagnosis, IE518PNU, White)View Details
₹39,507
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New Star rated, Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC (DustBuster Tech, Matter Enabled, AI, Higher Airflow, Copper Cond., 8in1 Convertible,4-Way,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-NU18BKY5WX,White)View Details
Voltas 125V Vectra CAW 1 ton 5 star inverter Split AC|4-IN-1 Adjustable mode|Energy Efficient|High ambient Cooling-cools even at 52°C|Anti dust filter with Anti-microbial coating| Copper Coil | WhiteView Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Energy-saving air conditioners are designed to deliver efficient cooling while reducing electricity consumption and long-term costs. Our curated selection of 10 options features 5-star models from Daikin, Lloyd, Blue Star, Panasonic, Voltas, Whirlpool, Carrier and Samsung. These brands offer inverter and convertible ACs equipped with efficient compressors and R32 refrigerant, ensuring optimised performance with lower power usage.
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read moreRead less
Key features such as variable-speed operation, smart sensors, eco modes, sleep settings and intelligent cooling controls further enhance efficiency. Together, these innovations make modern ACs reliable, environmentally friendlier and cost-effective choices for everyday use in Indian homes.
BEST OVERALL
1. Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 1.0, Apataito Filter, ATKM50UV16VA, White)
The Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient and consistent cooling for medium-sized rooms. Designed with advanced inverter technology, it optimises power usage while maintaining comfort. The copper condenser enhances durability and heat exchange, while the PM 1.0 and Apataito filters help improve indoor air quality. Its modern design, quiet operation and energy-efficient performance make it suitable for everyday home cooling needs.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Energy efficient cooling
Advanced air filtration
Reason to avoid
Premium price range
Installation extra cost
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its efficient cooling, low noise and energy savings, though some mention higher upfront and installation costs.
Why choose this product?
It offers reliable cooling, strong energy efficiency and cleaner air, making it a dependable long-term choice for comfortable indoor environments.
2. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Cools Even at 52°C, Smart 4 Way Air Swing, Turbo Cool, Anti Corrosion Coating, 100% Copper, White, GLS18I5KWGGW)
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient cooling and flexibility. Its 5-in-1 convertible modes let you adjust cooling capacity as needed, helping save energy. Built with a 100% copper condenser and anti-corrosion coating, it ensures durability. Features like turbo cooling, 4-way air swing and high ambient performance make it suitable for varied weather conditions and everyday home comfort.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Flexible cooling modes
Works in high heat
Reason to avoid
Slightly bulky design
Installation cost extra
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight strong cooling even in peak summers, energy efficiency and flexible modes, though a few note installation and service delays.
Why choose this product?
It offers adaptable cooling, durability and efficient performance, making it ideal for users seeking energy savings and reliable cooling in extreme temperatures.
The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is built for efficient and intelligent cooling. Equipped with 5-in-1 convertible modes, it allows flexible energy usage based on needs. The copper condenser ensures durability, while the DigiQ Hepta Sensor enhances performance by optimising cooling conditions. Additional features like dust filters and self-diagnosis make it a practical choice for maintaining comfort and cleaner indoor air.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smart sensor cooling
Convertible energy modes
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing range
Limited smart features
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its consistent cooling, build quality and efficient performance, though some feel smart connectivity features could be better.
Why choose this product?
It offers intelligent cooling, durability and energy efficiency, making it a reliable choice for those seeking performance-driven and long-lasting air conditioning.
The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Smart Split AC is designed for advanced and energy-efficient cooling. Featuring AI-enabled operation and 8-in-1 convertible modes, it adapts performance based on usage needs. The copper condenser ensures durability, while DustBuster and PM0.1 filters improve air quality. With Wi-Fi connectivity, 4-way airflow and higher airflow output, it delivers smart, convenient and comfortable cooling for modern homes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smart AI control
Advanced air filtration
Reason to avoid
Higher price range
App setup required
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its smart features, powerful cooling and air purification, though some mention app connectivity and installation can take time.
Why choose this product?
It combines smart technology, efficient cooling and superior air filtration, making it ideal for users seeking convenience, comfort and modern features.
The Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for compact spaces, offering efficient and reliable cooling. Its 4-in-1 adjustable mode allows flexible performance based on requirements, helping optimise energy usage. Built with a copper coil for durability, it also features anti-dust and anti-microbial filters for cleaner air. With high ambient cooling capability, it performs well even in extreme summer conditions.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact room suitable
Efficient energy usage
Reason to avoid
Limited cooling capacity
Not for large rooms
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its efficient cooling for small rooms, energy savings and durable build, though some feel it’s not ideal for larger spaces.
Why choose this product?
It is a practical option for compact rooms, offering energy efficiency, reliable cooling and durability at a reasonable price point.
……..
This inverter split AC is designed to deliver efficient and powerful cooling for medium-sized rooms. Featuring advanced airflow technology, it ensures uniform cooling across the space while maintaining comfort even in high ambient temperatures. The inclusion of air filtration enhances indoor air quality, while inverter technology helps optimise energy consumption. Built with durable components, it offers reliable performance, quieter operation, and long-term usability for everyday cooling needs.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful fast cooling
Energy efficient inverter
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing range
Mixed user reviews
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Customer feedback is mixed. Some users highlight excellent cooling, quiet performance, and smooth installation, while others report noise issues and inconsistent long-term reliability.
Why choose this product?
Choose this AC if you want strong cooling performance with advanced airflow technology and air purification, especially for hot climates. It balances comfort, durability, and efficient operation, making it suitable for regular home use.
…….
The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Magicool Inverter Split AC delivers efficient cooling with flexible performance. Its 4-in-1 convertible mode allows users to adjust cooling capacity based on needs, helping save energy. Built with a durable copper condenser, it ensures better heat transfer and longevity. The HD filter improves air quality, while its energy-efficient design makes it suitable for comfortable everyday cooling.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Flexible cooling modes
Energy efficient design
Reason to avoid
Limited smart features
Average airflow reach
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its efficient cooling, energy-saving modes and value pricing, though some mention average airflow and basic features.
Why choose this product?
It offers dependable cooling, energy efficiency and flexible usage, making it a practical choice for everyday comfort at a reasonable price.
The Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers smart and energy-efficient cooling for compact spaces. Its Flexicool 6-in-1 convertible modes allow users to adjust cooling performance as needed. Equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity and geo-fencing, it enhances convenience and control. The copper condenser ensures durability, while smart energy display and efficient cooling make it suitable for modern, everyday comfort.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smart WiFi features
Flexible cooling modes
Reason to avoid
Higher initial cost
App dependency needed
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its smart controls, efficient cooling and compact design, though some mention app setup and installation delays.
Why choose this product?
It combines smart connectivity, energy efficiency and flexible cooling, making it ideal for tech-savvy users seeking convenience and performance.
The Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Bespoke AI Inverter Split AC offers smart and energy-efficient cooling for modern homes. Equipped with AI-based operation and 5-step convertible modes, it adjusts performance based on usage needs. Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control enhance convenience, while the copper condenser ensures durability. With powerful cooling and 4-way swing, it delivers uniform airflow and reliable comfort.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smart AI features
Energy efficient cooling
Reason to avoid
Premium price range
App setup required
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its smart features, efficient cooling and modern design, though some mention app connectivity and installation delays.
Why choose this product?
It offers advanced AI cooling, smart controls and energy efficiency, making it ideal for users seeking convenience, performance and modern functionality.
The Midea 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC delivers efficient and flexible cooling for everyday use. Its 6-in-1 convertible modes with auto intelligence adjust performance based on room conditions, helping save energy. The copper condenser ensures durability, while turbo mode provides faster cooling. Features like auto clean and HD + PM2.5 filter enhance air quality, making it suitable for comfortable indoor environments.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smart cooling modes
Fast turbo cooling
Reason to avoid
Limited brand reach
Basic smart features
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its fast cooling, value pricing and energy efficiency, though some mention average after-sales service experience.
Why choose this product?
It offers efficient cooling, smart adaptability and improved air filtration, making it a practical choice for energy-saving and everyday comfort.
Which AC saves the most energy?
Among these, 5-star inverter ACs from Daikin and Panasonic typically save the most energy, thanks to superior inverter technology, higher ISEER ratings and optimised compressor performance.
Does energy saver mode on AC actually work?
Yes, energy saver mode on ACs works by optimising compressor and fan operation, reducing power consumption. Models from Daikin and Samsung effectively lower electricity usage.
What is 40-60-80 mode in AC?
40-60-80 mode in inverter ACs lets you limit compressor capacity to 40%, 60%, or 80%, reducing power consumption. Brands like Voltas and Lloyd offer this feature.
3 best features of energy-saving ACs
|Product
|Filter Type
|Inverter Type
|Compressor Type
|Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|PM1.0, Apataito filter
|Standard inverter tech
|Swing/rotary compressor
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|Anti-dust filter
|5-in-1 convertible inverter
|Rotary inverter compressor
|Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|Dust filter
|5-in-1 convertible inverter
|Inverter rotary compressor
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Split AC
|PM0.1, DustBuster filter
|8-in-1 AI inverter
|Twin rotary inverter
|Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|Anti-dust, antimicrobial filter
|4-in-1 adjustable inverter
|High ambient rotary
|O General 2 Ton Inverter AC
|PM2.5 anti-bacterial filter
|Variable-speed inverter compressor
|Hyper tropical rotary compressor
|Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|HD filter
|4-in-1 convertible inverter
|Inverter rotary compressor
|Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Smart Split AC
|HD, dust filter
|6-in-1 Flexicool inverter
|Inverter rotary compressor
|Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|HD, anti-bacterial filter
|Digital AI inverter
|Digital inverter compressor
|Midea 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|HD + PM2.5 filter
|6-in-1 AI inverter
|Inverter rotary compressor
Factors to keep in mind while choosing energy-saving ACs
- Energy rating: Prefer 5-star models for maximum efficiency and lower electricity bills
- Inverter technology: Ensures variable speed operation and reduced power consumption
- ISEER value: Higher ratings indicate better seasonal energy efficiency
- Capacity (tonnage): Match AC size to room area for optimal performance
- Refrigerant type: Choose R32 for eco-friendly and efficient cooling
- Compressor type: Dual or rotary compressors improve efficiency
- Convertible modes: Allow flexible cooling and energy saving
- Air filters: Enhance air quality and efficiency
- Smart features: Wi-Fi and sensors optimise usage
- Build quality: Copper coils ensure durability and better heat transfer
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNivedita Mishra
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read More