Desert coolers under ₹8,000 get massive discounts in Amazon Summer Sale starting tonight for Prime members

Just in time for the peak summer season, the Amazon Summer Sale is set to begin tonight at 12 AM exclusively for Prime members, bringing massive discounts on home cooling appliances. If you are planning to upgrade your cooling setup for larger rooms, this could be the perfect opportunity to grab a high-capacity desert cooler at a much lower price. Beat the heat with the best air coolers on Amazon Summer Sale 2026. By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Popular brands like Crompton and Bajaj are offering desert coolers with powerful airflow, large water tanks, honeycomb cooling pads, and inverter compatibility at discounts of up to 50%. From spacious living rooms to larger bedrooms and office spaces, these coolers are designed to deliver effective cooling during extreme heatwaves. Here are some of the best desert cooler deals under ₹8,000 that you can add to your wishlist before the sale officially goes live tonight. Handpicked air cooler deals just for you on Amazon Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale goes live tonight at 12 AM for Prime members, and this Livpure desert cooler is one of the strongest picks for large rooms under ₹9,000. Designed for spaces up to 471 sq. ft., it comes with a powerful 43-ft air throw and axial fan technology for faster cooling during peak summer heat. The 70L tank makes it suitable for long cooling hours, especially for living rooms, halls, and offices. With a massive 53% discount, buyers can save around ₹9,500 during the sale.

Specifications Area Coverage 471 sq. ft. Water Tank Capacity 70L Air Throw Distance 43 ft. Cooling Technology Axial Fan with Honeycomb Pads Special Features Inverter Compatible, 3-Speed Control

2. Crompton Ozone Personal Air Cooler 45L| High density honeycomb pad for cooling retention| Auto fill| Water level indicator| 4 way Air deflection| Ice chamber| Cooling mode & Auto Swing Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If you are looking for an affordable cooler for bedrooms or small living spaces, this Crompton air cooler can be a strong pick during the Amazon Summer Sale, which goes live tonight at 12 AM for Prime members. Priced at just ₹5,999 after a 43% discount, buyers can save over ₹4,500 on this model. It is suitable for rooms up to 190 sq. ft. and features high-density honeycomb cooling pads for longer cooling retention. Features like auto swing, 4-way air deflection, ice chamber, and auto-fill support make it ideal for everyday summer use.

Specifications Room Coverage Up to 190 sq. ft. Water Tank Capacity 45L Cooling Technology High-Density Honeycomb Pads Air Delivery 1177 CFM Special Features Auto Fill, Ice Chamber, 4-Way Air Deflection

The Amazon Summer Sale goes live tonight at 12 AM for Prime members, and this Orient Electric desert air cooler is a great option for larger rooms and living spaces. With a massive 92L tank and coverage of up to 450 sq. ft., it is designed for long cooling hours during intense summer heat. The Densenest honeycomb pads promise better cooling retention, while inverter compatibility ensures uninterrupted cooling during power cuts. Available at 47% off, shoppers can save nearly ₹8,000 on this high-capacity cooler during the sale.

Specifications Room Coverage Up to 450 sq. ft. Water Tank Capacity 92L Air Delivery 1300 m³/hr Cooling Technology Densenest Honeycomb Pads Special Features Auto Fill, Inverter Compatible, Dust Filter

The Amazon Summer Sale goes live tonight at 12 AM for Prime members, and this Kenstar personal air cooler is a good pick for bedrooms, study rooms, and compact apartments. Available at a 36% discount, buyers can save close to ₹3,800 on this 45L cooler. It features honeycomb cooling pads, a high-speed fan with up to 35-ft air throw, and inverter compatibility for uninterrupted cooling during power cuts. Its 5-star BEE rating and energy-efficient performance also make it suitable for long daily usage during peak summer months.

Specifications Water Tank Capacity 45L Air Throw Distance Up to 35 ft. Cooling Technology Honeycomb Cooling Pads Motor Speed Up to 2500 RPM Special Features Inverter Compatible, 5-Star BEE Rating, Silent Operation

Looking for an affordable air cooler for medium-sized rooms this summer? This Symphony air cooler is currently available at a 39% discount ahead of the Amazon Sale 2026, which goes live tonight at 12 AM for Prime members. Priced under ₹6,000, buyers can save nearly ₹3,800 on this compact yet powerful model. It features 3-side honeycomb cooling pads and CFD technology for more uniform cooling, making it suitable for bedrooms, study rooms, and compact living spaces. Its energy-efficient design also helps keep electricity consumption low during daily use.

Specifications Room Coverage Up to 18 sq. metres Water Tank Capacity 37L Cooling Technology 3-Side Honeycomb Pads with CFD Technology Air Flow Capacity 730.9 CFM Special Features Powerful Fan, Adjustable Speed, Energy-Efficient Design

This Bajaj personal air cooler is among the best-selling options for small to medium-sized rooms. Priced under ₹6,000, it offers reliable cooling with a 30-ft air throw and honeycomb cooling pads for better air circulation during hot summer days. Ideal for bedrooms and study rooms up to 200 sq. ft., it also features Turbo Fan Technology and 3-speed control for adjustable cooling. Buyers can save over ₹1,100 during the sale, along with additional bank offers.

Specifications Room Coverage Up to 200 sq. ft. Water Tank Capacity 36L Air Throw Distance Up to 30 ft. Cooling Technology Honeycomb Pads with Hexacool Technology Special Features Turbo Fan Technology, 3-Speed Control, 4-Way Air Deflection

If you are searching for a compact and budget-friendly cooler for personal use, this Bajaj mini air cooler is worth checking out during the Amazon Summer Sale 2026, which begins tonight at 12 AM for Prime members. Available at 38% off, buyers can save nearly ₹3,000 on this portable 24L cooler. It is suitable for small bedrooms, study rooms, and office corners, while features like anti-bacterial honeycomb pads, Turbo Fan technology, and inverter compatibility make it practical for everyday summer use. Its lightweight design also makes it easy to move around the house.

Specifications Water Tank Capacity 24L Air Throw Distance Up to 16 ft. Cooling Technology Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Honeycomb Pads Cooling Type Turbo Fan Technology Special Features Inverter Compatible, Portable Design, 3-Year Warranty

The Amazon Summer Sale goes live tonight at 12 AM for Prime members, and this BHABURLY personal air cooler stands out as a budget-friendly option for bedrooms and compact living spaces. Available at nearly 49% off, buyers can save around ₹4,700 on this 45L cooler. It is suitable for rooms up to 200 sq. ft. and comes with anti-bacterial honeycomb pads, 4-way air deflection, and an ice chamber for faster cooling during extreme summer heat. Inverter compatibility and castor wheels also make it practical for daily home use.