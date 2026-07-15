Why was this Indian applicant's US B1/B2 visa rejected in under a minute? Reddit users weigh in

A US visa applicant’s account of having his B1/B2 visa rejected within a minute has triggered a discussion on Reddit, with users debating what factors may have influenced the decision despite the applicant having a company-sponsored business trip, employment history and supporting documents. The applicant also said that he initially worried his personal savings could have affected the decision, but the topic was never discussed during the interview. (Representational file photo)

The applicant said he had applied for a B1/B2 visitor visa to travel to the US for a business conference and meetings. According to his Reddit post, he expected the company sponsorship and documentation to support his case, but the interview ended almost immediately.

During the interview, the consular officer asked him about his purpose of travel, his current employment and his previous international travel history.

The applicant said he told the officer that he had been working with his current company for around 3.5 years. When asked about previous international trips, he said he had not travelled outside India before and that this would be his first overseas trip.

He said his application was then refused under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act.

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“What surprised me was that this was a company-sponsored business trip. I had all the supporting documentation, company backing, and a stable role with a decent salary in India,” he wrote in the post.

The applicant added that he initially worried his personal savings could have affected the decision, but said the topic was never discussed during the interview. He also questioned whether applying for a combined B1/B2 visa instead of only a B1 business visa category may have impacted the outcome.

Reddit users point to travel history Several Reddit users responding to the post suggested that the refusal may have been linked to factors beyond the purpose of travel or documentation.

One commenter said the applicant’s age, marital status, nationality and lack of international travel experience, arguing that these factors could make it harder to demonstrate strong ties to India.

Another user wrote that the key concern for visitor visa applicants is not only why they are travelling, but whether they can convince officials they will return after their temporary stay. “Why you are going doesn’t matter, why you are come back is what is important." The user added that, considering the combination of factors mentioned, “there is literally nothing you could say that would overcome them,” referring to the applicant’s profile.

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However, other users pointed out that visa decisions are made individually and that a short interview is common at US consulates. They noted that many nonimmigrant visa interviews can conclude within a few minutes or even less.

What does a Section 214(b) refusal mean? A refusal under Section 214(b) generally means a US consular officer determined that the applicant did not sufficiently establish eligibility for a nonimmigrant visa.

For B1/B2 visitor visas, applicants must demonstrate that their trip is temporary and that they have sufficient ties, such as employment, family, financial or other commitments, that would encourage them to return to their home country.

The US State Department has also recently increased scrutiny of some B1/B2 visa cases as part of efforts to prevent misuse of visitor visas. Authorities have taken action against cases involving alleged fraud and misuse of visitor visa categories, including “birth tourism” schemes.