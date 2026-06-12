B-1/B-2 alert: Trump admin revokes hundreds of visas over ‘birth tourism’ scheme; details inside

The latest enforcement effort targets individuals and networks accused of using tourist visas to travel to the United States primarily to secure citizenship for children born in the country.

The department added that “no foreigner is permitted to obtain a visitor visa for the primary purpose of acquiring US citizenship for a child by giving birth in the US.”

In a statement posted on X, the State Department said the administration was “defending the integrity of US citizenship by ending illegal birth tourism schemes.”

The Trump administration has intensified its action against “birth tourism” schemes, with the US State Department revoking hundreds of B-1/B-2 visitor visas linked to suspected misuse of the immigration system.

What US visa rules say about birth tourism According to the US State Department’s visa policy guidelines, visitor visas such as B-1, B-2 or combined B-1/B-2 visas are intended for temporary travel related to tourism or business purposes.

The department explicitly states that birth tourism, travelling primarily to give birth in the United States to obtain citizenship for a child, is not permitted under visitor visa rules.

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US authorities can deny or revoke visas if officials determine there has been fraud, misrepresentation or misuse of the visa process.

The State Department also said applicants for visitor visas are generally required to complete Form DS-160 and appear for a consular interview, where officers assess eligibility and travel intent.

Hundreds of visas revoked across several regions According to the State Department, US embassies across several regions have identified networks allegedly involved in birth tourism-related visa fraud.

A US embassy in West Africa reportedly uncovered a network involving more than 100 foreign nationals who allegedly used fraudulent documents and visa “brokers” to secure travel permits. Authorities revoked the visas and said they were working with local officials to identify related operations.

In Europe, officials identified over 400 suspicious cases since 2024 tied to at least six companies accused of coaching applicants on consular interviews, arranging accommodation in the United States and coordinating childbirth-related travel plans.

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The State Department also said another embassy in North Africa revoked more than 100 visas from individuals flagged as “birth tourists.” Investigators reportedly relied on data analysis and cross-referencing systems to identify patterns linked to immigration fraud.

The State Department said enforcement actions against such operations would continue. “A US visa is a privilege, not a right,” the department said, warning that authorities would keep targeting individuals and organizations accused of attempting to abuse the immigration system.

The agency has not publicly disclosed the specific countries linked to the alleged networks.