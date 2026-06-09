Founder honours late grandmother by wearing her saree at US State Department event: ‘Ama, we made it’

A founder in the United States has moved social media users with a heartfelt post about wearing her late grandmother’s green saree during a special visit to the US Department of State. A founder carried her grandmother’s memory to the US State Department by wearing her green saree. (Instagram/samikshaya.khadka)

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Taking to Instagram, Samiksha Khadka shared a post in which she reflected on grief, ambition and the promise she made to her grandmother before her death. The post featured her donning a green saree, which she said belonged to her late grandmother and has now become her chosen outfit for important moments in life.

“The green saree I’m wearing belonged to my late grandmother. In our very last conversation, she gifted me these words: “Travel and explore the world. Be highly educated, build a career, and make money.” I smiled and whispered, “We are going to do that together,”” Khadka wrote.

She shared that after her grandmother’s death, she found herself surrounded by grief and tried to cope by keeping herself constantly occupied.

“When she passed, grief surrounded me. Everyone survives loss differently; mine was to immerse myself in motion. I over-worked, pouring every ounce of heartache into hard work. Looking back, I’m amazed by how far that momentum carried me,” she added.

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Journey to the United States Khadka said that her journey eventually took her to the United States, where she was invited by the US Department of State under the YSALI, or Young South Asian Leaders Initiative, programme to study entrepreneurship and innovation.

“Out of the fog, I found my purpose, earned my degree, built my career, and earned seats at tables I never thought I’d sit at. This year, that relentless drive brought me all the way to the United States,” she wrote.

She further said that being part of the American tech ecosystem and interacting with entrepreneurs, US officials and academicians had been an eye opening experience.

“But bringing it back to the saree. This has become my reserved attire for every high-stakes occasion. Years ago, I promised my grandmother we would explore the world together. She isn’t here physically, but she is traversing the globe right alongside me through these threads,” Khadka wrote.

Marking her birthday inside a historic hall at the US Department of State, she added, “I promised we would see the world together, Ama. And look—we made it.”

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