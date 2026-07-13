Iran launches 'eye-for-an-eye' operation after fresh US strikes | What we know

The tensions in the Middle East remain high as the conflict between the US and Iran continues. The flare-up has affected the strategic waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, and has led to renewed global concerns about regional security and the vital shipping route. On February 28, the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other cities, killing Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. (File Photo/AFP)

As the strikes in the region continue, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday (local time) that it launched attacks on two military bases in Kuwait, Anadolu Ajansı reported.

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The IRGC reportedly further said it had "completely destroyed" fuel tanks and Patriot air defense systems at Ali Al-Salem Air Base and a FPS radar system at Ahmed Al-Jaber Air Base.

It also said that the strikes were carried out during the third phase of its "eye-for-an-eye" operation launched in response to US military action against Iran. The IRGC stated that the operation was continuing. It also warned against further US involvement in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Phases of 'eye-for-an-eye' operation The IRGC, in a statement, said the first phase of the operation targeted Jordan's Prince Hassan Airbase, claiming it had set fire to "several fuel depots and ammunition storage facilities," according to news agency ANI.

Furthermore, it said the second phase targeted Bahrain's Sheikh Isa Airbase.

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US strikes against Iran US Central Command (CENTCOM) informed that it completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran. It hit dozens of targets at multiple locations to degrade Tehran's capability to disrupt international maritime trade.

In a statement, it further informed that CENTCOM forces struck Iranian military air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats.

"The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade. Iran does not control it," the statement read.

US-Iran tensions On February 28, the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Following this, Iran responded with drone and missile attacks on US and Israeli interests in the region. Furthermore, tensions also escalated in the Strait of Hormuz as Tehran tightened its grip over the vital shipping route.

Although the US and Iran have since conducted several rounds of peace talks, an end to the hostilities has not yet been achieved.

(with inputs from ANI)