B-1/B-2 alert: Secure visa interview in just 10 days for $750 extra; Know about new pilot program starting July 1

A new pilot program set to begin on July 1, 2026, will enable qualified B-1/B-2 visitor visa applicants to buy an expedited interview slot at designated US embassies and consulates abroad, in addition to the regular $185 application fee. Starting July 1, 2026, a pilot program will allow B-1/B-2 visa applicants to pay $750 for expedited interviews at US consulates (X/@USAndIndia)

According to the State Department, now you to pay an extra $750 to secure interview within 10 days.

The program will run until December 31, 2026, providing the State Department with a six-month period to evaluate demand and operational effects before determining whether to establish it as a permanent fixture.

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What is B-1/B-2 visa? A person from a foreign nation intending to visit the US is required to secure a visa beforehand, which can be either a nonimmigrant visa for a short-term stay or an immigrant visa for long-term residency. Visitor visas fall under the category of nonimmigrant visas and are designated for people seeking to enter the United States temporarily for business purposes (B-1 visa), for leisure (B-2 visa), or for a mix of both reasons (B-1/B-2 visa).

What B-1/B-2 $750 fee actually offers The $750 fee secures one specific benefit: a quicker interview appointment. It does not alter the screening process, does not circumvent any eligibility criteria, and does not enhance an applicant's likelihood of approval. All standard vetting protocols remain intact. Additionally, the expedited appointment is contingent upon availability and will be limited to a certain number of slots per consulate to prevent significant disruptions to wait times for other applicants.

The fee is non-refundable if the applicant either misses or cancels the expedited appointment.

B-1/B-2 visa application fee breakdown Standard B-1/B-2 visa application fee: $185

Expedited appointment fee: $750

Total: $935

B-1/B-2 visa: Rationale for the timing The State Department recognizes that wait times at certain overseas posts can exceed one year, creating a backlog that complicates travel planning to the US for millions of applicants. This pilot program aims to evaluate the feasibility of a fee-based fast-track option as a potential solution for travelers with urgent plans.

The timing of this initiative is also strategic. The program is set to launch prior to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and with the United States gearing up to host the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, these two major events are anticipated to significantly increase the demand for US visitor visas from across the globe.

How it is useful and impact on Indians Applicants facing authentic humanitarian crises or pressing situations may continue to utilize the current emergency expedite request avenues, which function separately from the newly introduced paid program. The $750 fee represents an extra level of service, rather than a substitute for the current arrangements.

For Indian travelers, who regularly encounter some of the most extended US visa appointment wait times worldwide, this new option could provide significant assistance for those with definite travel intentions and the financial capability to afford the premium.