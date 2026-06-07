As several Indians living in the US have been updating about their current situation on social media platforms, a senior financial analyst opened up about his “brutal” experience after being “laid off for 3 months on H-1B.” Indian man on H-1B visa shares ‘brutal’ experience after being laid off, wife's H4 rejection: ‘Thinking of moving back’ (AI-generated image)

In a Reddit post, the man from India said that he is senior financial analyst with over six years of experience in the finance sectors of semiconductors and hardware, having worked at AMD.

“Got laid off about 3 months ago. Since then I've been grinding through applications in the US and it's been brutal. But honestly the job search isn't even the hardest part right now,” the Redditor wrote. However, HT.com cannot independently identify the authenticity of his claims.

He further revealed that his wife is currently in India, adding that she submitted an application for an H4 (dependent visa) following the extension of his H-1B visa until 2031, but unfortunately, it was denied.

“Just like that. We've been long distance for almost 2 years now and this was supposed to be the thing that finally gets us together. It didn't happen. And sitting alone in my apartment and applying to jobs every day while she's on the other side of the world — I won't lie, it's getting to me,” he mentioned, revealing the emotional toll of staying away from his wife.

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Indian man considers moving back to India As the financial analyst has begun to contemplate the possibility of returning to India, he stressed it is not an admission of failure; rather, it is a decision that aligns with his current life circumstances.

He, however, told Redditors that he has several questions and he is uncertain about whom to approach for answers.

His seven questions include, “Is US experience actually valued in India or is it just a talking point?”, “Which cities make sense for my profile?” and “Should I be applying from here or wait till I land?”.