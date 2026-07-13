Gold bars, 7 suitcases, $26.3 million cash: Inside Indonesia's biggest corruption raids

Indonesia's top anti-corruption prosecutor has resigned after police raids across Jakarta and nearby areas uncovered 74 kilograms of gold bars and cash worth an estimated $26.3 million. Febrie Adriansyah admitted that the house, where the safe containing 74 kg of gold was stored, belonged to him. (SinpoTV/@PartaiSocmed/X)

Febrie Adriansyah stepped down as Indonesia's deputy attorney general for special crimes after coordinated raids at at least 12 locations across Jakarta, South Tangerang and Bogor as part of corruption, bribery and money laundering investigations linked to multiple high-profile cases, Jakarta Globe reported citing the Attorney General’s Office.

Authorities questioned 15 witnesses, seized documents, mobile phones and financial records, and recovered millions of dollars in cash in multiple currencies, along with the gold bars. Immigration authorities have now barred Adriansyah and fellow corruption suspect Don Ritto from leaving the country, Tempo reported.

7 cases containing gold bars found The biggest discovery came at a luxury residence in Sentul, south of Jakarta, owned by Adriansyah.

Police found seven suitcases containing 74 kilograms of gold bars, along with cash in Indonesian rupiah, US dollars, Singapore dollars and Saudi riyals stored inside a safe. The seized assets were valued at about $26.3 million, according to Bloomberg.

Hidden vaults The operation began on July 8 and continued into the early hours of July 9.

One of the first raids took place at de'Clan Signature, a restaurant in South Jakarta's Cipete neighbourhood, where investigators opened a concealed two-metre-tall safe hidden behind a cabinet and found documents and cash in multiple currencies worth millions of dollars.

Police then searched the adjacent Koin Money Changer, where another safe contained stacks of Indonesian rupiah. Officers seized rupiah and foreign currencies worth more than $3 million from the two premises, according to state news agency Antara.

The operation later expanded to at least 10 other locations, including a luxury apartment at Pacific Place, company offices and several private homes.

One of the homes searched in South Jakarta's Gandaria area was linked to lawyer Don Ritto, who has also been named a suspect. Local media, citing corporate records, reported that Ritto had business interests connected to the restaurant and money changer that were raided.

What is the investigation about? Police said the raids are linked to corruption and money laundering investigations into coal supplies for state-run power plants.

These, authorities believe, contributed to recent electricity blackouts, alleged fraud involving state-owned insurers Asabri and the now-defunct Jiwasraya, and a separate debt settlement case involving companies linked to Krakatau Steel.

Febrie Adriansyah denies wrongdoing In a statement announcing his resignation, the Attorney General's Office said Adriansyah stepped down "to maintain the integrity, objectivity, and neutrality of law enforcement" during the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have not formally charged him with any crime.

Before resigning, Adriansyah acknowledged owning the Sentul house where police found the gold bars and cash but denied that the seized assets belonged to him. He said their owners would be established through the legal process.

"The legal process must continue to respect the presumption of innocence," he said at a press conference. He also asked the public not to link individuals or institutions to criminal conduct solely based on information circulating on social media or in news reports.

Earlier on Friday, before resigning, Adriansyah also denied wrongdoing and said he did not understand why he was being investigated in connection with the recent power blackouts.