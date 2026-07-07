Indian student's US F-1 visa rejection sparks sponsorship and finances debate: ‘Your reason is in this slip’

An Indian student's account of his rejected US F-1 student visa application has sparked a discussion on Reddit, with users debating whether his financial profile and the way he presented his sponsorship details affected the outcome. Several Reddit users discussed the possible reasons behind the rejection. (Unsplash/ Representational)

The student, who applied for an MS in Computer Science at Stevens Institute of Technology for Fall 2026, said his visa was refused under Section 214(b) at the US Consulate in New Delhi on July 1.

Sharing his “detailed 2-round experience with interrogation room” on Reddit, the applicant said he had a GRE score of 330, a bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Engineering completed in December 2025, and experience through DevOps and MLOps internships.

Student says visa officer questioned uncle’s sponsorship According to the Reddit post, the student had received a $14,000 scholarship from Stevens and had a ₹62 lakh sanctioned education loan from InCred. He also listed $10,000 support from his uncle, whom he described as his legal guardian since childhood.

During the first round of the interview, the visa officer questioned his choice of an offline program, why he selected Stevens over other universities, and how he planned to fund his education.

The student said the officer appeared concerned after learning that his uncle had two children of his own while also sponsoring his education. After reviewing his documents, the officer asked him to wait, following which he was called into a separate room for further questioning.

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The student said another officer asked detailed questions about his family background, his uncle’s business, income, academic history, internships, future plans and reasons for choosing the US.

Recalling the interaction, he wrote that the officer told him: “You have to be on the safe side, like there is no uncle in your life. Though he's there to support you, and I believe he will, without him, there's nothing left to support you.”

Redditors debate visa refusal reason The student said the final refusal came after the original visa officer questioned why his uncle would financially support him despite having two children. “Your reason is in this slip,” the officer reportedly said while refusing the visa under 214(b).

The applicant concluded that the refusal was mainly due to the officer’s concerns over his uncle’s income and financial obligations, adding that applicants with non-traditional family structures may face additional scrutiny.

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Several Reddit users discussed the possible reasons behind the rejection. One commenter suggested the student should have presented the finances differently, writing: “You should have put it as loan + family savings not loan + uncle sponsoring.”

Another user said the applicant was “one of the lucky ones who got the reason told to you”, arguing that the officer may have questioned whether the uncle’s financial support was sufficient given his responsibilities towards his own children.

Some users also advised applicants to focus on clear financial documentation and explain their funding structure carefully during visa interviews.