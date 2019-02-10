Unseen pictures from Priyanka Chopra’s haldi: Lilly Singh has no mercy for Nick Jonas. See them here

It’s been more than two months since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding, but the pictures just keep on coming. Guest and popular YouTuber Lilly Singh on Saturday shared the latest images from the grand wedding - specifically the haldi ceremony - on her Instagram.

The pictures show Lilly smearing haldi on Nick with a playful expression on her face. She captioned the post, “How to turn a Jonas brother into a Simpson. If I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna do it right! My sis @priyankachopra told me no mercy during the haldi (turmeric) ceremony on @nickjonas. Ya girl had to deliver.”

Priyanka, who is sitting next to Nick, can’t hold back her laughter as Lilly reaches into every corner of her husband. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu, can also be seen standing behind the bride and groom.

In one picture, Nick has a look of surprise on his face as Lilly slips her hands down his kurta. In another, he just looks resigned.

Several unseen pictures have been trickling in since their wedding, shared by friends and family. Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in a multiple-day event held at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel. They were married in accordance with Hindu and Christian traditions. They took to their social media to share a glimpse into the grand celebrations, which included a song-and-dance competition, vintage cars, and serene ceremonies.

Priyanka and Nick then held three wedding receptions, the first in New Delhi, which was attended by PM Narendra Modi, and two in Mumbai, for friends and industry colleagues.

The couple celebrated New Year’s in Switzerland and their honeymoon in the Caribbean. They recently shared pictures from their Rocky Mountains getaway during the Super Bowl weekend. The couple is expected to attend the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

