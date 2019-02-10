Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy Grammy 2019 weekend as they party with Shawn Mendes. See pics, videos

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband Nick Jonas are all set for the Grammys. A day before the annual awards gala, the couple attended Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2019 Artist Showcase in Los Angeles and mingled with the who’s who of the music industry.

Looking stunning in a white dress with a centre slit, Priyanka completed her look with contrasting saffron stilettos. Nick, however, was a complete contrast in black and paired his casual look with an overcoat.

The former Miss World shared pictures from the musical night on her Instagram handle. The couple can be seen posing with Canadian singer Shawn Mendes at the event. She also shared a picture from their meeting with the host of the evening Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO of Universal Music Group.

Nick also shared a boomerang video from his meeting with Mendes as the two shared a hug with Priyanka in the background. There were also performances by Midland, Chainz, Post Malone at the event.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with Shawn Mendes.

Post Malone, Midland and 2 Chainz perform at the event. (AP)

Priyanka and Nick have just returned from their family vacation at Mammoth Lakes in California. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of her Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic that will arrive on Netflix on February 28. She recently appeared on Good Morning America and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as part of the film’s promotions.

Priyanka had revealed on Good Morning America that she had a panic attack before walking down the aisle with Nick for their Christian wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. She said, “Right before I was supposed to walk down the aisle -- I remember them putting the veil on me. The veil was like 75 feet -- I was like, ‘I’m going to strain my neck muscles like the mother of dragons’. But I had a freak-out moment when I was standing right behind the curtains and they were going to tell me when to walk out and the music was going to start playing. I just started having a panic attack and then the doors opened and I saw him. And I cannot forget that moment.”

She will soon return to India to complete the shooting of her Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 10:35 IST