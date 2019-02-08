As Priyanka Chopra gets a wax figure, husband Nick Jonas shares his own. Fans think he is trolling her

Actor Priyanka Chopra unveiled her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York on Thursday. She shared pictures on Instagram in which she is seen posing with the statue, and wrote the caption: “My New Twin”. Now, her husband and American singer Nick Jonas has also shared a throwback picture with his own wax statue.

Nick’s picture is from 2009 when the New York Madame Tussauds unveiled the wax figures of the Jonas Brothers—Nick, Joe and Kevin. “Weird flex but okay,” Nick captioned the picture with the internet’s current favourite phrase.

Nick and Priyanka’s fans thought he was trolling his wife by sharing his wax figure right after Priyanka shared hers. “Hehe competitive couple we stan,” wrote a fan. “Throwing shades on wifeee,” wrote another. “When you and your wife are obsessed with wax figures,” commented a fan.

In her Instagram stories, Priyanka said that the process began six months back, and shared clips showing the team of Madame Tussauds taking her measurements and working together to get the statue done perfectly. Her wax figure shows her wearing a red flowing gown, bringing back memories of her iconic look from the 2016 Emmy Awards. It also has a bit of sparkle as the figure also sports a replica diamond wedding ring.

“Coming to other locations soon... Four figures -- UK, Australia, Asia coming up! Thank you to the Madame Tussaud’s team,” she posted. The four statues will be launched in London, Sydney and Asia.

