Priyanka Chopra’s wax statue at New York’s Madame Tussauds is as glamourous as her. See pics, video

Life couldn’t have been better for the original desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Be it her wedding to Nick Jonas, her many public appearances, her career or simply her life on Instagram, she is a force of nature. No wonder, Madame Tussauds in New York decided to dedicate a statue to her.

The internet has been flooded with videos of her talking to her fans as she visits the unveiling of her wax statue. Clad in a flowing red gown and hair tied neatly in a low pony, the wax model of Priyanka’s statue is amazingly close to the real person. She is standing as if she were posing for a photo shoot.

Priyanka has, of course, shared the pictures on Instagram. What’s more, she has also taken us through the entire process of how it all got done. She informs that the process began six months back. The video clips show the team of Madame Tussauds taking measurements, down to the eyeballs and eyelashes. Priyanka seems happy as ever and at the end of it all, she is seen admiring her wax model even as she is blowing kisses to her. She also poses with the wax statue.

It may be recalled in the recent past, two other actors are getting their own statues — Baahubali’s Prabhas (whose statue will adorn the museum in Bangkok) and Deepika Padukone. Pictures of both these actors giving their measurements for the same had been out on social media last year.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is prepping up for the release of next Hollywood project, Isn’t It Romantic? where she features in a supporting role. Recently appearing on a TV show, Good Morning America, Priyanka spoke about her marriage, adding how just before her wedding she had a panic attack.

According to ABC News, Priyanka mentioned how she freaked out before walking down the aisle with Nick Jonas for the Christian wedding. She said, “Right before I was supposed to walk down the aisle -- I remember them putting the veil on me. The veil was like 75 feet -- I was like, ‘I’m going to strain my neck muscles like the mother of dragons’. But I had a freak-out moment when I was standing right behind the curtains and they were going to tell me when to walk out and the music was going to start playing. I just started having a panic attack and then the doors opened and I saw him. And I cannot forget that moment.”

