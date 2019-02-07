Priyanka Chopra reveals she had a panic attack at her wedding, minutes before she said ‘I do’ to Nick Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Isn’t It Romantic that is set to arrive on Netflix on February 28. After making an appearance on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor appeared on Good Morning America to talk about the film, husband Nick Jonas and their grand wedding in Jodhpur. And guess what she got as a wedding gift by the makers of the show – a crockpot.

According to ABC News, Priyanka also shared the moment when she freaked out before walking down the aisle with Nick Jonas for the Christian wedding. She said, “Right before I was supposed to walk down the aisle -- I remember them putting the veil on me. The veil was like 75 feet -- I was like, ‘I’m going to strain my neck muscles like the mother of dragons’. But I had a freak-out moment when I was standing right behind the curtains and they were going to tell me when to walk out and the music was going to start playing. I just started having a panic attack and then the doors opened and I saw him. And I cannot forget that moment.”

"There's a BIG difference between husband and boyfriend...it's a good thing to be married to a good husband!"@priyankachopra on *husband* @nickjonas ♥️ https://t.co/0NBhVBHgy9 pic.twitter.com/Osjz8pi9Qc — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 6, 2019

The actor was also asked about why she had so many wedding ceremonies. She replied, “I wanted our wedding to be a very intimate affair. We had just about 200 people, which is very less for an Indian wedding – that’s usually like 1,000 people.” She went on to explain that it was actually her mother who objected to a small wedding as how could she not invite her jeweller. She said, “So we had to do a bunch of receptions for everyone and family and friends. I was just wedding-ed out by the last one.”

Talking about life post marriage, she said, “Married life is different. There’s a big difference between a husband and a boyfriend, even a husband and a fiancé. I didn’t understand the gravity of that when I got married. But it’s a good thing to be married to a good husband. That makes it easy.”

A report on ABC News states that the actor also expressed that if she was to wake up in her own romantic comedy, she would chose the 1996 film Jerry Maguire and would like to wake up as Jerry. She said, “I’d want to wake up as Jerry, instead of Renee’s character. As much as I loved the character, now I look back and I’m like ‘he had all the fun! Why should boys have all the fun?’”

