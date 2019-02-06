Priyanka Chopra appears on Jimmy Fallon’s show for fifth time, reveals Indian wedding was Nick Jonas’ idea. Watch

Still marvelling at the pictures of actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Jodhpur wedding? The Bajirao Mastani actor has credited her husband for choosing the Rajasthan city as their wedding venue. The actor made her fifth appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the discussion centred on her much-talked about wedding celebrations.

The actor went on to reveal that she was the one who wanted to get married on an island before Nick suggested India. She told Jimmy, “I always wanted to get married in a private island away from everything. We were like really stressed out about it cause we thought Seychelles, Maldives, Mauritius and nothing was working out, how will we fly everyone and the logistics.”

The former Miss World shared how the two were still pondering over their wedding venue when Nick had said, “Why aren’t we doing this in India? Shouldn’t I be taking my bride from her home?”

Jimmy also asked Priyanka about the picture that she shared on her Instagram with the caption, “Home”. She went on to explain that it was her cousin Divya who clicked the picture to tease her later that she was the first one to fall asleep while watching the Super Bowl. The actor was trolled on the social media as her fans asked her about the third person who was present in the room who clicked the picture.

Comparing Nick’s house with hers, she said, “Now nothing works in my house because I am never in my house, my coffee machine doesn’t work, the air-conditioning makes a sound. My house is cute, it’s beautiful...but nothing works. Even my doorbell doesn’t work now.”

She added, “When I go to Nick’s house, it makes me so nervous as when something is so super clean and when you take off your shoes, it bothers you. His house is just perfect. My dog peed on his carpet and it’s a white carpet too. Before he came home, I went through everything... cleaners, baking soda, scrubbing... but he still noticed.”

Also read: Adding Jonas to my name doesn’t take away my identity, says Priyanka Chopra

The two tied the knot at Udaipur in a Catholic and a Hindu ceremony in a multiple day affair. The lavish affair was then followed by three wedding receptions – one in Delhi and two in Mumbai.

Priyanka and Nick recently flew to the ski resort of Mammoth Mountain in California for a family holiday along with the Jonas brothers and Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra. On the work front, Priyanka will now be seen in Isn’t It Romantic that is set to arrive on Netflix on February 28. She is also working on her comeback Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink, being directed by Shonali Bose. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 17:43 IST