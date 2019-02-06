Priyanka Chopra on Jimmy Fallon’s show: Adding Jonas to my name doesn’t take away my identity

Actor Priyanka Chopra appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the fifth time on Tuesday. Dressed in a stunning white power suit, she discussed her wedding to American singer Nick Jonas on the show.

As Fallon showed a picture from her recent wedding to the audience, Priyanka talked about the decision to take on Nick’s name. “I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel, like, you know, we’re becoming family, and I’m a little traditional and old school like that. But I don’t take away my identity. He gets added to who I am,” she said.

She also shared two pictures from her appearance on the show on Instagram. “When you pose too hard...#beforeandafter Tune into @fallontonight tonight! @jimmyfallon missed our food challenge, but there was so much to catch up on. Always the best seeing you! to @theroots,” she captioned the pics.

Priyanka was promoting her upcoming Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic? on the show. The film also stars Liam Hemsworth with Rebel Wilson in the lead role. She also recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the film, talk about her wedding and also announce her next Hollywood movie in which she plays Ma Anand Sheela of the Osho community.

In her previous few appearances on Fallon’s show, Priyanka had challenged him to a hot wings eating competition, played assistant to magician David Blaine and also played Holi with Fallon on the show.

Priyanka will now be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, in which she stars with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Waseem.

