Priyanka Chopra is impressed by magician David Blaine on Jimmy Fallon’s show

Priyanka Chopra always has a good time on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and this time is no different. She was on the popular talk show to promote the upcoming third season of her American thriller, Quantico on Wednesday.

The actor was dressed in the most gorgeous shimmery outfit for appearance on the show. She wore pink heels, a denim skirt and a colourful top full of bling. She talked to Jimmy about her show which will tell Alex’s story after she began a new life in Italy in the new season. She is appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s show for the fourth time. Her earlier appearances have been successes, with the actor once beating the host on an all-American pastime of apple bobbing.

We can’t wait to watch all the fun unfold tonight! Catch @priyankachopra with @jimmyfallon and @davidblaine at the @FallonTonight at 11:35pm EST on @nbc!



PS: PeeCee is stunning as ever! 🙌🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/71L8A8WWza — Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) April 26, 2018

Other guests on the show included tennis star Serena Williams and popular magician David Blaine. Blaine pulled some cool moves with card and string and impressed Jimmy, Guillermo and Priyanka with his tricks. For one trick, he even asked Priyanka to make a video of them on stage. Check it out:

Quantico’s new season premieres on Friday and Priyanka has been sharing teasers and behind-the-scenes clips from the show all morning. Here are a few:

#AlexIsBack New season of @QuanticoTV premiering tomorrow night on ABC 🔥 Are you ready?? pic.twitter.com/pXHXVP4VHq — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 26, 2018

Priyanka will also soon be seen in her two Hollywood projects, A Kid Like Jake with Jim Parsons and Claire Danes and in Isn’t It Romantic? with Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth. She has also recently signed Bharat with Salman Khan.

