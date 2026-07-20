‘The beauty of India’: Man serves coconut to CJP protesters, internet praises his kindness

Small gestures of kindness can often leave a strong impression, especially when they come from people who simply want to help others. A video from the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar shows one such moment, where a man was seen serving food to protesters. CJP protest video shows man serving food to protesters. (Instagram/@jamalashraf23)

The clip shared on Instagram shows the man distributing coconut slices among people gathered at the protest site. His thoughtful gesture received appreciation from several viewers, who praised him for offering support in his own way.

The video was shared by Instagram user Jamal Ashraf. The caption read, "Gareeb insaan ka dil vaake hi bahut bada hota hai."

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In the video, the man can be seen walking through the gathering and handing out coconut slices to protesters who were present outside. The clip does not reveal details about the man or what motivated him to distribute food, but his simple act of sharing was appreciated by many online.

Check out the full video below: