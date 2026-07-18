'Kindness costs nothing': Stranger helps man take first airport photo in heartwarming video

Travelling for the first time is often filled with excitement and unforgettable moments. For many, capturing a photo at the airport or before boarding a flight becomes a cherished memory. A heartwarming video shared on Instagram has reminded people that even a small act of kindness from a stranger can make such moments even more special. His first airport photo came with an unexpected helping hand. (Instagram/@rayazmotoking)

The clip shows a fellow passenger stepping in to help a man take his first airport photo, leaving social media users smiling.

The video was shared by Instagram user Rayaz with the caption, “Delhi Diaries. Kindness costs nothing, but means everything.”

In the clip, a man is seen trying to take a photo of himself before boarding a flight for the first time. A fellow passenger notices him struggling and offers to help.

“Uncle, give it to me. I'll take the photo,” the co passenger says.

(Also Read: ‘ ₹80 lakh for a matchbox-sized flat’: Noida man explains why a 2BHK is out of reach for many salaried professionals)

The man happily hands over his phone and poses for the picture. The passenger then asks him to stand at a better spot where the aircraft is visible in the background before clicking another photograph. As the man looks at the pictures, he cannot hide his smile.

The text on the video reads, “Be the reason behind someone's smile. A small kindness can make people of any age smile.”

Check out the full video below: