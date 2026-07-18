‘ ₹80 lakh for a matchbox-sized flat’: Noida man explains why a 2BHK is out of reach for many salaried professionals

A Noida man has sparked a discussion about soaring property prices after explaining how even a compact two-bedroom apartment in the city may now require buyers to earn more than ₹1 lakh a month. A Noida man highlighted the harsh cost of buying a compact 2BHK. (Instagram/rrrealtywithrishi)

(Also read: ‘Who is buying ₹4 crore homes?’: Noida man stunned after property hunt exceeds his ₹1 crore budget)

In a video shared on Instagram, Rishi Shandilya broke down the approximate salary, down payment and home loan needed to purchase what many people jokingly describe as a “pigeonhole” or “matchbox-sized” apartment in Noida.

₹ 25 lakh down payment for a small flat In the clip, Shandilya said that a 2BHK apartment in Noida could cost anywhere between ₹75 lakh and ₹80 lakh, even when the property is relatively small.

“The tiny, matchbox-like apartments that people often describe as ‘pigeonholes’ in Noida can cost around ₹75 lakh to ₹80 lakh for a 2BHK,” he said.

According to him, a prospective buyer would need to arrange at least ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh as a down payment before applying for a home loan.

He further claimed that the buyer would need a monthly salary of approximately ₹1 lakh to ₹1.2 lakh to qualify for a loan of around ₹55 lakh to ₹60 lakh.

“Only then would you be eligible for a home loan of approximately ₹55 lakh to ₹60 lakh, with a monthly EMI of nearly ₹60,000 to ₹65,000,” Shandilya added.

‘Harsh reality’ of Noida’s property market The video was shared with a caption highlighting how home ownership has become increasingly difficult for salaried professionals.

“Even an apartment mocked as being thinner than a matchstick and no bigger than a pigeonhole now requires a budget of nearly ₹80 lakh,” the caption read.

It added that buyers would typically need to earn over ₹1 lakh per month and arrange nearly ₹25 lakh as an upfront payment to make the purchase possible.

“The reality of the real estate market may be harsh, but this is the truth,” the caption concluded.

(Also read: Ceiling crashes down in Noida apartment, sparking outrage and alarm: ‘It’s a death trap’)

Watch the clip here: