‘ ₹80 lakh for a matchbox-sized flat’: Noida man explains why a 2BHK is out of reach for many salaried professionals
A Noida man explained why buying even a small apartment had become difficult for salaried professionals.
A Noida man has sparked a discussion about soaring property prices after explaining how even a compact two-bedroom apartment in the city may now require buyers to earn more than ₹1 lakh a month.
(Also read: ‘Who is buying ₹4 crore homes?’: Noida man stunned after property hunt exceeds his ₹1 crore budget)
In a video shared on Instagram, Rishi Shandilya broke down the approximate salary, down payment and home loan needed to purchase what many people jokingly describe as a “pigeonhole” or “matchbox-sized” apartment in Noida.
₹25 lakh down payment for a small flat
In the clip, Shandilya said that a 2BHK apartment in Noida could cost anywhere between ₹75 lakh and ₹80 lakh, even when the property is relatively small.
“The tiny, matchbox-like apartments that people often describe as ‘pigeonholes’ in Noida can cost around ₹75 lakh to ₹80 lakh for a 2BHK,” he said.
According to him, a prospective buyer would need to arrange at least ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh as a down payment before applying for a home loan.
He further claimed that the buyer would need a monthly salary of approximately ₹1 lakh to ₹1.2 lakh to qualify for a loan of around ₹55 lakh to ₹60 lakh.
“Only then would you be eligible for a home loan of approximately ₹55 lakh to ₹60 lakh, with a monthly EMI of nearly ₹60,000 to ₹65,000,” Shandilya added.
‘Harsh reality’ of Noida’s property market
The video was shared with a caption highlighting how home ownership has become increasingly difficult for salaried professionals.
“Even an apartment mocked as being thinner than a matchstick and no bigger than a pigeonhole now requires a budget of nearly ₹80 lakh,” the caption read.
It added that buyers would typically need to earn over ₹1 lakh per month and arrange nearly ₹25 lakh as an upfront payment to make the purchase possible.
“The reality of the real estate market may be harsh, but this is the truth,” the caption concluded.
(Also read: Ceiling crashes down in Noida apartment, sparking outrage and alarm: ‘It’s a death trap’)
Watch the clip here:
Social media users react
The video attracted several reactions from Instagram users, many of whom agreed with Shandilya’s assessment of Noida’s property market.
One user wrote, “Yes, you’re absolutely right.” Another commented, “This is true.” A third person said, “I completely agree with you,” while another added, “Whatever you have said is correct.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More