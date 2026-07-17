Ceiling crashes down in Noida apartment, sparking outrage and alarm: ‘It’s a death trap’

A section of the ceiling collapsed in a Noida apartment on Thursday, raising concerns about the quality of construction and the safety of residents. The mishap occurred at Gardenia Gateway society in Sector 75. A part of the ceiling collapsed in a Noida apartment

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident. The tenant who occupied the flat had left the room just minutes before the plaster came crashing down on the bed, according to a Jagran report.

Ceiling collapse in Noida Visuals that have been widely shared online show a massive portion of the ceiling plaster and concrete that completely detached and fell on the bed. Consequently, the bed is piled high with chunks of concrete, broken plaster, and dust.

According to the Jagran report, the incident occurred in flat number 1814 in Tower C-2 of Gardenia Gateway Society. The owner of the flat, Rakesh Khokar, rented the apartment out to tenants. When he got to know about the ceiling collapse, Khokar sent builders to repair the damage.

However, angry residents of the society turned the builders away, demanding an inspection of the entire complex.

(Also read: ‘Itne paise diye hai, aur ye condition hai’: Man regrets his ₹1 crore flat in Noida)

The cost of an apartment in Gardenia Gateway starts at ₹70 lakh and can go up to ₹2 crore, according to 99 Acres.