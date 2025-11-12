Noida man hammers wooden pencil into wall of 1.5 crore flat: 'Kya ghar banaya hai'

Complaints about the build quality of Noida’s luxury high-rises aren’t new, but a recent video has taken the concern to a whole new level. A Noida man shocked the internet after a pencil went straight into the wall of a ₹ 1.5 crore apartment. (@kabeer.unfiltered/Instagram)

A resident managed to hammer a simple wooden pencil straight into the wall of a ₹1.5 crore flat, leaving everyone stunned.

The video was shared by @kabeer.unfiltered on Instagram with the caption, “Apna ghar dusro we banwao to unke sir per khade reh banwao bhai . . . Warna ye milega! (If you get your house built by others, make sure you stand right over their heads and supervise).”

Wooden pencil test shocks internet:

The now-viral video begins with the resident holding a simple wooden pencil, the kind used in school, and placing it against a wall in the apartment.

With just a light tap of a hammer, the pencil slides straight in, leaving a clean hole. There’s no power drill, no heavy tool, just a pencil and a gentle knock.

In the video, the resident explains in disbelief, “This hole in the wall was made using a pencil. I placed the pencil against the wall, hit it with a hammer, and it went right in. That’s how weak the construction is, you don’t even need a drill.”

The video, filmed inside a flat priced at around ₹1.5 crore, quickly went viral on Instagram, drawing a mix of shock and debate.

Many users criticised the poor quality of construction in high-end housing projects, calling it “unbelievable” and “scary.”

One of the users commented, "How bad it feels to have been cheated, investing almost a crore at such poor infrastructure."

A second user commented, "Bhai earthquake aane par 2 pencil rakh Lena head par for your safety."

“Bhai aisa thermocol ka ghar ham 5th me banaya karte the,” another user commented.

However, some users pointed out that such walls are often made of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks, a lightweight, non-structural material commonly used in modern high-rises for safety and insulation.

The video was shared on November 9, 2025, and since then has gained 2.2 million views and numerous comments.