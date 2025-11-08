Delhi Redditor makes DIY air purifier for 2,000, lowers AQI from 380 to under 50 in 15 minutes

Delhi’s air quality has recently become a serious concern, with residents struggling to breathe during days of heavy smog. For many, high AQI levels have become an unavoidable part of daily life, but one Redditor from the city has found an inventive solution at home. The Redditor claimed the DIY purifier cost roughly ₹ 2,000 to build.(Reddit)

A Delhi-based Redditor has built a DIY air purifier using simple and affordable items, sharing in a Reddit post that it managed to bring down the air quality index dramatically in just minutes.

“I built my personal air purifier for 2000 INR,” the caption of the post reads.

DIY purifier shows results:

Using a 150mm exhaust fan, a filter purchased online, and basic electrical components like a switch, regulator, and wires, the homemade device costs roughly ₹2,000 to assemble.

The Redditor reported that the air purifier could reduce the AQI from 380 to below 50 in under 15 minutes, even when running at the fan’s minimum speed.

The system was tested using another air purifier in the background as a reference sensor, showing that the DIY setup performed remarkably well.

Such a simple yet effective solution has caught the attention of many online, especially given the rising air pollution levels in Delhi.

Reddit reacts:

The post quickly drew attention on Reddit, with many users praising the creativity and practicality of the homemade air purifier.

One of the users commented, "Please let's get together somewhere in Delhi for a workshop, OP. This is so cool."

A second user commented, "It's a brilliant thing tbh share as much as possible, everyone learn how it can be done."

"Great Job, Brother. Everyone needs it, I think everyone can afford it. Especially now in Delhi, it's mandatory," another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)