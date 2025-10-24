Delhi man with comorbidity suffers severe breathing trouble while riding scooter in Anand Vihar: ‘AQI is hazardous’

Air pollution in Delhi has worsened in the days following Diwali, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching levels described as “unliveable” for many residents. The rising pollution has already triggered severe health issues, especially for people with existing medical conditions. Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 401.(@zia_moto_/Instaragram)

A recent video from 22 October captured a couple in Delhi facing the harsh impact of the city’s toxic air.

In the video, the couple is seen seeking help after the man, who was riding a scooter with his wife in Anand Vihar, suddenly struggled to breathe and sat down, clutching his chest.

His wife, visibly frightened, can be seen asking people around for water.

The video was shared on Instagram by Zia Moto Travel Hiking (@zia_moto_), with the caption, "A man unconscious while riding a scooter with his wife at Anand Vihar breathing problem and chest pain. I called his family member, and they came and took him to the hospital."

This year, Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 401, followed by Burari at 335 and Ashok Vihar at 322.

"Delhi air pollution is not safe for civilians with comorbidity," the post adds.

The video was shared on October 23, 2025, and since then, it has gained 1,500 likes and several comments.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

The video quickly went viral, drawing strong reactions from viewers. Many expressed concern over Delhi’s worsening air quality.

One of the users commented, "To those dismissing facts: air pollution isn’t a joke."

A second user commented, "This level of AQI is hazardous."

"Chalo ab blame game khelte hain," another user commented.

Delhi pollution remains high:

Air quality in Delhi improved to the ‘poor’ category on Friday, after remaining in the ‘very poor’ range for four consecutive days.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI at 6 am on 24th October was 293, following the Diwali celebrations in the capital.