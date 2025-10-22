Delhi road covered in trash after Diwali celebrations, video sparks civic sense discussion

A video showing mounds of post-Diwali garbage piled in front of a Shiva statue on Punjabi Bagh Ring Road in Delhi has gone viral, sparking a discussion on civic responsibility during festivals. The clip, posted by an Instagram user who goes by The Angry Indian, shows used flowers, plastic wrappers and other puja waste scattered across the road just a day after Diwali. The video has attracted strong reactions online. (Instagram/@theangryindian.in)

In the video, the man criticises how public spaces are treated after celebrations. He says the problem is not just smog or crackers, but the belief that “someone else will clean up” the mess the next morning. He questions whether such negligence can be justified in the name of faith or festive freedom.

“This problem with India is that we take everything for granted. We feel that if it’s our festival to celebrate, we can do anything just because koi na koi saaf karne wala agle din aayega. Do you think this is justified for our pleasure, just for our faith?” he asks.

Video sparks civic sense debate

The video has attracted strong reactions from social media.

“Good job brother! We need to shine light upon this issue. We clean our homes to invite Lakshmi but what about our neighbourhood? Im sure Lakshmi Maa sees that as well ... dont you think?” one user wrote.

“True. Every word if it. The charm is gone and the sheer idiocity and crass way of celebrating Diwali by our top notch civic sense maintaining citizens is for everyone to see and bear,” commented another.

“Literally zero respect for the environment,” remarked a third user.

“Most of Indian have no civic sense. I feel bad when educated people are doing such thing. We have to change our mind set,” said one user.

“The unconscious and entitled people only disrespect the festival which had a beautiful meaning but it is the human beings that have given it a bad rep. Always the human beings with their entitlement,” another user wrote.