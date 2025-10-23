British YouTuber Sam Pepper shoots firecracker at girl in India, leaves her injured

British YouTuber Sam Pepper has acknowledged that he injured a person while shooting firecrackers in India. Pepper, 36, was celebrating Diwali in New Delhi when he got into a fireworks battle with a group of locals. He was filmed shooting rockets at the group, standing some distance away. UK streamer Sam Pepper (R) accused of injuring a girl with a firecracker.

One rocket apparently hit an eight-year-old girl and left her injured. Footage shared online shows locals confronting Sam Pepper and informing him that the girl had lost an eye.

Pepper reacted with disbelief on receiving the news. “No it hasn’t!” he exclaimed, before saying that the group might be exaggerating the extent of the girl’s injuries.

Sam Pepper has been banned from Kick following the incident, Dexerto reported.

Pump.fun also banned the British internet personality over the dangerous incident, which took place on Diwali on October 20.

Sam Pepper responds

Pepper took to X to acknowledge the incident but downplayed the extent of the girl’s injuries. He also claimed that he and his team paid for her medical expenses.

“Was in India tonight with another big group firing small fire cracker back and forth at Each-other, seems stupid now I’m writing this.

“But one of the group on the other side got hit by a cracker I shot and got a cut above their eye brow. I feel terrible, we sent someone with them to get them checked out and made sure all costs were paid, they got a paper stitch, and are now back home,” wrote the YouTuber.