‘My calm breakfast went for a toss’: Man questions parents playing loud YouTube videos for child at cafe

A quiet breakfast at a cafe is something many people look forward to, especially on a relaxed weekend morning. But what happens when that peaceful atmosphere is interrupted by loud videos playing from a nearby table? One social media user's post about such an experience has led to a wider conversation about parenting, public etiquette and civic sense. A cafe visit led to a discussion on parenting and public manners. (Representative Image)

The post, shared on X by user Kiran Puranik, described how a family seated next to him relied on loud YouTube videos to keep their child occupied during breakfast.

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The caption read, “You go to a good cafe for a calm breakfast on a fine Saturday morning. A family with a child comes and takes a table next to you. So far, so good. Soon, you realise this child has a habit of eating with loud, annoying YouTube videos playing. Otherwise, he does not eat.”

It continued, “So his parents handed him one of their phones and put on a show so he could eat. Now the mild cafe music is overpowered by the annoying Chhota Bheem show. Your idea of a calm breakfast goes for a toss, while the proud parents are having the time of their lives.”

Take a look: