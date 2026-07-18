Medieval battles to anime action: FIFA World Cup’s AI slopfest is oddly irresistible

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has not only delivered drama on the pitch but also sparked a wave of imaginative content online. Throughout the tournament, social media pages have used artificial intelligence to recreate major matches, rivalries, players and national teams as medieval battles, anime sequences and fantasy-style confrontations. Viral AI clips gave the FIFA World Cup a cinematic twist with anime action, medieval battles and fantasy scenes. (X)

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From armour-clad footballers marching towards imaginary battlefields to star players appearing as animated heroes with supernatural powers, the AI-generated videos have added a cinematic twist to the competition. Posts shared on platforms such as X have presented matches as clashes between kingdoms, while others have transformed goals, celebrations and tense face-offs into scenes resembling Japanese action series.

AI creativity follows the tournament The trend has not been limited to Spain and Argentina or the build-up to the final. Similar videos have appeared throughout the World Cup, featuring different teams and players as the tournament progressed through the group stage and knockout rounds.

Creators have used AI to turn football rivalries into dramatic visual stories, often replacing stadiums with castles, burning arenas and fantasy landscapes. Players are shown carrying swords, wearing royal armour or preparing for combat, with national colours and team symbols identifying the competing sides.

As the tournament reaches its conclusion, the trend has gained fresh momentum around finalists Spain and Argentina. Their upcoming contest has inspired another round of edits portraying the two teams as rival armies preparing for one final battle.

Take a look at some of the posts here: