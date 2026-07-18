Medieval battles to anime action: FIFA World Cup’s AI slopfest is oddly irresistible
From group games to the final, AI edits reimagined FIFA World Cup players as warriors, heroes and fantasy characters.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 has not only delivered drama on the pitch but also sparked a wave of imaginative content online. Throughout the tournament, social media pages have used artificial intelligence to recreate major matches, rivalries, players and national teams as medieval battles, anime sequences and fantasy-style confrontations.
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From armour-clad footballers marching towards imaginary battlefields to star players appearing as animated heroes with supernatural powers, the AI-generated videos have added a cinematic twist to the competition. Posts shared on platforms such as X have presented matches as clashes between kingdoms, while others have transformed goals, celebrations and tense face-offs into scenes resembling Japanese action series.
AI creativity follows the tournament
The trend has not been limited to Spain and Argentina or the build-up to the final. Similar videos have appeared throughout the World Cup, featuring different teams and players as the tournament progressed through the group stage and knockout rounds.
Creators have used AI to turn football rivalries into dramatic visual stories, often replacing stadiums with castles, burning arenas and fantasy landscapes. Players are shown carrying swords, wearing royal armour or preparing for combat, with national colours and team symbols identifying the competing sides.
As the tournament reaches its conclusion, the trend has gained fresh momentum around finalists Spain and Argentina. Their upcoming contest has inspired another round of edits portraying the two teams as rival armies preparing for one final battle.
Take a look at some of the posts here:
Spain and Argentina prepare for title clash
Spain and Argentina will meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19. For viewers in India, the match will kick off at 12.30 am IST on Monday, July 20.
Spain reached the title clash after defeating France 2-0 in the semi-final, while defending champions Argentina beat England 2-1 to secure their place in the final.
The 2010 champions, Spain, are appearing in their second World Cup final. Argentina are seeking a fourth title after triumphing in 1978, 1986 and 2022. They also reached the final in 1930, 1990 and 2014.
(Also read: Fans scramble for football kicked by Lionel Messi during Delhi event, video goes viral)
The two countries have met only once previously at the World Cup, with Argentina winning the encounter 2-1 in 1966.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More