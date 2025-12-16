Fans scramble for football kicked by Lionel Messi during Delhi event, video goes viral

Lionel Messi’s much talked about GOAT India tour concluded on Monday, December 15, with the Argentine football icon making his final appearance in the national capital, Delhi. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner entered the Arun Jaitley Stadium to a roaring reception, walking around the ground, greeting fans and kicking footballs into the stands as thousands watched in awe. Fans fought over a football kicked by Lionel Messi at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.(Instagram/ekam_chadha)

Soon after the event, a video from inside the stadium began gaining traction on Instagram.

The clip shows several people fighting over a football that Messi had kicked towards the spectators. Shared by an Instagram user named Ekam, the video captures a chaotic moment where a group of fans can be seen pulling the ball from one another, each desperate to take home a piece of the historic evening. The text overlaid on the clip read, “People fighting for ball Messi kicked in Delhi stadium”.

Take a look here at the clip:

Social media reactions pour in

The video quickly sparked debate online, drawing a flood of reactions from social media users. In the comments section, emotions ranged from amusement to criticism. One user wrote, “I always thought about this and it happened,” while another remarked, “And they wish development like china.” A third comment read, “wanna join and fight for that ball too,” reflecting the excitement many fans felt. Others defended the frenzy, with one user saying, “This is love for Messi.” Not everyone agreed though, as a critical voice added, “This is not called being a football fan. This is called celebrity worshipping.”

Messi thanks Indian fans

During his appearance in Delhi, Messi also addressed the crowd briefly in his native Spanish. Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming reception he received across the country, the football legend said, “I want to thank everyone for the love and affection during these days in India it was a truly beautiful experience for us.”

He further assured fans that the bond would not end with this visit, adding, “We carry all this love with us we will definitely return hopefully one day to play a match or on another occasion, but we will definitely return to visit India. Thank you very much.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)