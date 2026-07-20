UTT season 7: Kolkata Thunder Blades beat UP to stay in playoff hunt, Goa remain unbeaten

HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades strengthened their playoff push with a convincing 10-5 victory over UP Prometheans, while Dempo Goa Challengers continued their unbeaten run in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) here on Sunday. Kolkata's Indian duo of Ankur Bhattacharjee and Ayhika Mukherjee starred once again (Butterfly UTT)

Kolkata's Indian duo of Ankur Bhattacharjee and Ayhika Mukherjee starred once again, while Goa survived a spirited challenge from PBG Pune Jaguars to remain the league's only unbeaten side.

Ankur swept aside Manav Thakkar before combining with Ayhika to maintain their unbeaten mixed doubles record, laying the platform for Kolkata's win.

Earlier in the day, Goa edged Pune 8-7 after teenager Syndrela Das held her nerve in the deciding match, with Bernadette Szocs' flawless singles performance proving equally crucial.

Kolkata seized control from the outset as Ankur edged Manav in successive Golden Point games before cruising through the third to complete a straight-games victory. Zeng Jian then overcame Swastika Ghosh in three games, while Ankur and Ayhika continued their unbeaten run in mixed doubles to move Kolkata within touching distance of the victory.

UP found a response through Ricardo Walther, who blanked Eduard Ionescu in straight games to keep the contest alive. But Ayhika ensured there would be no late comeback, defeating Sayali Wani in straight games to seal another crucial victory for Kolkata. Ankur was named the ChatGPT Match IQ Player and Indian Player of the Tie, while Walther took home the Foreign Player of the Tie award. Ayhika earned the Bisleri Shot of the Tie honour.

In the first tie, Goa's afternoon began with a setback as Omar Assar rallied from a game down to hand Abhinandh PB his first singles defeat of the season.

Szocs turned the tie, producing a straight-games victory over Prithika Pavade before Pune cut the deficit in the mixed doubles. Snehit Suravajjula then beat Robles, leaving Goa needing a result in the final match.

Under pressure, teenager Syndrela claimed the opening game before Diya forced a decider. The 16-year-old responded with a composed 11-8 victory to clinch the tie, preserving Goa's unbeaten record. Assar was named the ChatGPT Match IQ Player, Syndrela the Indian Player of the Tie, and Szocs the Foreign Player of the Tie.

Anirban claimed the Bisleri Shot of the Tie award.

Earlier, U Mumba TT were crowned Dream UTT Juniors champions after defeating Dabang Delhi TTC 5-2 in the final. Somdev Sengupta laid the foundation with victory in the boys' singles before partnering Ahona Ray to win the mixed doubles. Ahona then sealed U Mumba's maiden Dream UTT Juniors title with victory in the girls' singles.