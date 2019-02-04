Priyanka Chopra’s relaxes with husband Nick Jonas after enjoying a snowy day with Sophie Turner. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas are off to their yet another adventure with their family. The couple, along with the Jonas brothers and a few more family members including Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra and Joe Jonas’ fiance Sophie Turner, are stationed in the ski resort town of Mammoth Lakes, California and their fun pictures can make anyone turn green with envy.

Continuing the generous flow of pictures from their vacation, Priyanka shared a few glimpses of her fun moments on Instagram. She can be seen playing with Nick and her mother in the snow and captioned the pictures, Winter diaries.. family.”

She later shared sweet picture captioned “Home,” with Nick as she slept peacefully in his arms.

Nick also shared a picture showing all of them lying in the snow as they got into the Super Bowl mood that kickstarted on Sunday. “Happy super bowl Sunday everyone! @priyankachopra@sophiet and @joejonas made this incredible winter tundra hang full of cold refreshing beers! Life is good. #superbowl,” he wrote in the caption.

He went on to share a fun video showing how the brothers were playing with beer bottles and ended up losing some of them in the snow. He captioned it, “In honor of Super Bowl Sunday... No beer left behind. Thanks for the good toss @chordoverstreet#superbowl.” In the video, one of them is seen throwing a bottle at the other, who catches it successfully and takes a sip while others can be seen having a good laugh at their performance.

Also read: Ranveer Singh sets the ramp on fire with his live rap performance at the Lakme Fashion Week. See pics, video

Also read: Avengers: Endgame Super Bowl trailer shows the destruction after Thanos’ snap, heroes rising up for the big battle

Nick and Priyanka had tied the knot in elaborate twin ceremonies in accordance with Hindu and Christian rituals at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur last December. The two went on throw three lavish wedding receptions thereafter, one in Delhi and two in Mumbai. Recently, Nick’s parents threw a small reception party for the couple in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On the work front, Priyanka will now be seen in Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, being directed by Shonali Bose. Her Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic will arrive on Netflix on February 28. The actor will also star and produce the biopic of Ma Anand Sheela, a former disciple of Osho’s.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 11:06 IST