Avengers: Endgame Super Bowl trailer shows the destruction after Thanos’ snap, heroes rising up for the big battle

Ahead of Avengers: Endgame in April, Marvel has offered a new treat to their fans by releasing fresh footage at the Super Bowl that kickstarted on Sunday. The new clip gives an insight into what lies ahead in the upcoming Avengers flick.

The thrilling 30 second video arrived between the coin toss and kickoff. Later, Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner, better known as Hulk in the Avengers series, shared the video on Instagram along with the caption, “Did you catch the #AvengersEndgame spot during the big game?”

A voice-over says in the video, “Some people move on. But not us”. A poster on a wall reads ‘Where Do We Go, Now That They’re Gone?’ The video shows life on earth after The Decimation brought by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. The glimpse of empty cities and stadiums hint at how the Earth is not the same anymore post the attack that wiped away half the population of the universe.

Also read: Marvel duped us. New theory says Avengers Infinity War trailer was actually Avengers Endgame trailer

Not ready to the accept the grim reality, the videos shows the Avengers rise again for a big battle. The clip shows a glimpse of at least Half of the avengers such as Captain America, Hawkeye, Ant-Man, Iron Man as they come together in the end.

The makers also made a big reveal by showing Tony and Nebula coming together to rebuild their ship that will take them home. Avengers: Endgame is set to arrive in theatres on April 26.

Earlier, a footage from Avengers: Infinity War had aired during the Super Bowl last year. The film went on to become the highest grosser in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 10:06 IST