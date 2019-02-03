Marvel duped us. New theory says Avengers Infinity War trailer was actually Avengers Endgame trailer

Remember all those missing shots from Avengers: Infinity War? At the time it was understood that Marvel had simply performed a bit of a misdirection, and shown footage shot exclusively for the trailer so as to not spoil the film for fans. But a new theory suggests that those shots exist, and they’ll be seen in Avengers: Endgame.

It has long been speculated that the plot of Endgame will involve time travel, which would allow the Avengers to take a second shot at defeating Thanos.

“If you rewatch the trailer for Infinity War with the perspective that it’s the trailer for End Game it brings a whole new perspective of the trailer,” the theorist says on Reddit.

In the film, the theorist points out, Tony Stark reacts to the Black Order’s arrival by removing his sunglasses while at the same time his nano-tech suit automatically gets into action. In the trailer, he’s simply removing his glasses.

Trailer (top) and the final film (bottom)

Another change occurs during Captain America’s entry. In the film, he was much more visible in the shadows, but in the trailer, he is completely hidden in the darkness. Perhaps, the theorist says, in Endgame he will take longer to emerge, contemplating the possibilities entering into the fight for a second time.

The third change happens when the trailer shows Thanos putting the blue Space Stone in the Infinity Gauntlet, but in the film he already had the Power Stone, and then acquired the Space Stone from Loki. Perhaps in Endgame, the Avengers prevented Thanos from getting the Power Stone.

Trailer (top) and the final film (bottom)

The fourth change happens when Thanos clenches his fist, to show the Power and Space Stones. But in the film, the same shot also showed the Reality and Soul Stones.

The fifth and most significant change occurs in the trailer’s money shot, which shows the Avengers running towards the camera. In the film, the characters’ positions are slightly changed, and the Hulk isn’t seen at all. Perhaps in Endgame, the Hulk will be more confident to make an appearance and will take an active part in the Battle of Wakanda.

It was previously reported that Marvel will only show footage from the first 15-20 minutes of Avengers: Endgame in the film’s marketing. The film opens in April.

