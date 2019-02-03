Chris Hemsworth wishes Shamita Shetty on her birthday, makes Shilpa Shetty jealous. Watch video

Actor Shamita Shetty turned 40 this year and rang in her birthday partying with her friends and family in Phuket recently. Shamita has now posted a video of Thor himself, actor Chris Hemsorth, wishing her on the special occasion. The actor shared a video of Hemsworth, known for playing Thor in the Avengers series, wishing her, “Happy birthday Shamita”. She also thanked her fan in the caption for making it possible. “Ok this really made my bday!!! Thankyou @chrishemsworth and ofcourse my darling @rudhrakshjaiswal1 !!!u r the sweetest!!!,” she wrote.

Not just Shamita, even her family and friends were thrilled to watch the video. While sister Shilpa Shetty replied on her post, “Sooooooo jealousssssss @shamitashetty_official ..,” brother-in-law Raj Kundra commented, “When the son of lightening (Thor) wishes you a happy birthday you know it’s going to be a powerful year ahead.” Thor is actually known as the God of Thunder.

Actor Sameera Reddy reacted, “Hell yeah !!! @shamitashetty_official you lucky girl,” whereas TV actor Sanjeeda Shaikh just wrote, “Awwwwwwwww” in the comments section.

Shamita recently participated in the adventure reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. She was announced the second runner up on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Ja season 8 in 2015. Her last Bollywood film was Cash in 2007.

Shamita spent her birthday swimming and partying also shared a video of how she successfully held her breath for one minute underwater. She captioned it, “I never say no to a challenge !!! So long as there are no cockroaches. khatron definately brought out the best and the beast in me 😈 n helped me conquer my worst fears ! made me a stronger , better version of me #don’t be a worrier .. be a warrior #lifegoal #kkk9 @colorstv#nogutsnoglory #instavideo#instalove #instafun.”

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 15:29 IST