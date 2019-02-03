Anil Kapoor walks the ramp with Janhvi Kapoor, shakes a leg with Ranveer Singh. See pics

Actor Anil Kapoor just saw the release of his film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, to positive reviews this Friday and was all smiles as he walked the ramp on Saturday at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

Looking dapper in a black kurta pajama, the actor was joined by his niece, Janhvi Kapoor, who sizzled in a black outfit by designer Raghavendra Rathore. And cheering them on from the sidelines was none other than Ranveer Singh.

True to his nature, Anil even drifted from his walk to accept Ranveer’s greetings before finishing with perfection.

Ranveer Singh joins Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor on the ramp. (Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh at the Lakme Fashion Week. (Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor meets Ranveer Singh at Lakme Fashion Week. (Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor shake a leg. (Varinder Chawla)

The actor, who has previously spoken about his fondness for Ranveer, had once told Deepika Padukone, “Chhodna mat isko, mera ye ladka superb hai (Never leave this guy. My boy is superb). Perfect choice. You can’t get a better boy.” He had shared the story on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha, where he recalled saying this to Deepika when she visited the sets of Dil Dhadakne Do to meet Ranveer.

Dressed in a printed bandhgala, Ranveer also greeted Janhvi’s sister, Khushi Kapoor, post the show.

On the work front, Ranveer is now gearing up for the release of his film Gully Boy. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is inspired by the lives of Mumbai-based rappers such as Divine and Naezy. It stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead.

Meanwhile, Anil shared the screen with daughter Sonam Kapoor for the first time in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film opened to positive reviews and collected over Rs 3 crore on the day of its release. It revolves around Sonam’s character, who is in a same sex relationship, but is struggling to share her secret with her family.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 09:02 IST